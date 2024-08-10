Dodge celebrates 50 years of Direct Connection with new high-performance products

Dodge celebrates 50 years since the birth of the high-performance components brand Direct Connection by announcing new products available starting August 12, 2024, including the Direct Connection HurriCrate engine series and a new Dodge Charger Junior Roadster body. With 140 horsepower per liter, the HurriCrate Cat 1 engine produces 420 horsepower and 468 lb-ft of torque at 2,500 rpm, while the HurriCrate Cat 3 at 183 horsepower per liter, the engine that powers every race car of the Direct Connection Grudge Race competitors, delivers 550 horsepower and 531 lb-ft of torque at just 3,500 rpm.

Dodge celebrates 50 years since the birth of the Direct Connection performance components brand, established in 1974

“Direct Connection has played a key role in fueling the Dodge brand’s reputation on the street and on the track since its inception in 1974, and we continue to drive this tradition by introducing new Direct Connection products designed to offer that extra tenth of performance that drivers and enthusiasts are looking for,” said Matt McAlear, CEO of Dodge. “The Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge Direct Connection Grudge Race will see drivers competing with the new Direct Connection HurriCrate Cat 3 engines under the hood, demonstrating that 50 years later, Direct Connection is still the go-to option for fast cars.” To honor its 50th anniversary, Direct Connection will offer a customer appreciation incentive program on select crate engines and long blocks to help the Brotherhood of Muscle with their next hot rod, street rod, or restomod project.

The incentive program includes a $300 discount on the purchase of select Direct Connection engines or a $200 discount on the purchase of select long blocks until November 8, 2024. Crate engines qualifying for the incentive include HurriCrate engines, Hellcrate HEMI engines, and more. The 50th anniversary celebration will continue at the end of August, when racing legend Tony Stewart and four-time NHRA world champion Matt Hagan will wear special graphics ahead of the historic 70th annual NHRA US Nationals drag race, scheduled in Indianapolis from August 28 to September 2.

In the last few hours, Dodge has also unveiled the sound of the new Charger Daytona, the electric muscle car set to hit the market by the end of the year, as well as the official prices and features of the First Edition versions.