Dodge announces arrival of the 2024 Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI 6.4 V8 engine

Dodge proudly announces the arrival of the Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI 2024. Designed for enthusiasts and collectors, this exclusive model pays homage to Dodge’s legendary tradition of performance while offering the highest levels of luxury and technology. As we know the American brand is particularly beloved in the U.S. Now with the announcement of this car and its incredible equipment, those who love these kinds of cars will have other decidedly good reasons not to abandon them.

Distinctive “AlcHEMI” design

The 2024 Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI features unique design elements that set it apart such as yellow Brembo SRT brakes for a striking visual contrast. It continues with double exterior stripes with honeycomb textures and yellow accents. AlcHEMI features a unique six-seat configuration with high-quality black leather embellished with yellow and silver stitching. There are also Satin Black ‘392’ fender stickers with yellow accents. The wheels are forged SRT Satin Black lightweight 20×10-inch Black exhaust tips, Midnight Metallic grille and tailgate badges, along with forged carbon fiber interior trim and yellow/silver stitching throughout the package.

Performance of this incredible engine

As for the performance of the V8 engine, we know that under the hood of the car is precisely the iconic 6.4-liter SRT V8 engine, which produces an impressive 475 hp and 637 Nm of torque. Thanks to its characteristics it is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds and reaching a top speed of 250 km/h. As we can see these are numbers that only cars of a certain level can afford, this is the case for Dodge with its ALcHEMI version.

Combined with Dodge’s all-wheel drive system, the AlcHEMI provides class-leading performance and driving safety. As for its production we know that it will be rather limited to 1,000 units, the AlcHEMI will be available in four exclusive exterior colors: Diamond Black, Destroyer Gray, Vapor Gray and White Knuckle.

Tim Kuniskis, CEO of Dodge, emphasized the importance of this eight-cylinder in the muscle car manufacturer’s domination of the high-performance SUV segment. This announcement, which we had mentioned some time ago, follows the strategy previously adopted for the Charger and Challenger, emphasizing the farewell to an iconic era.

In fact, just earlier this year we had told you about the announcement made by Dodge of the production of all versions of this model, powered by the Hemi V8 (including the very powerful 720-hp Durango SRT Hellcat and those powered by the 5.7-liter Hemi), which would end by the end of 2024.

Well, and just today, on November 28, 2024, Media Stellantis put out a press release with the news. This pioneering model is the culmination of a year-long celebration for the brand’s high-performance SUV, symbolizing the last production wave of the Hemi V8 engine for the Durango. This year thus ends, marking a significant chapter in Dodge’s history with the introduction of the Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI 2024. So we will see how the next business strategies will go for the brand, which will surely hold other great news for all enthusiasts.