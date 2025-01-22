Development of the 800-kilometer range Ram 1500 REV stopped

Stellantis has decided to put the brakes on development of the Ram 1500 REV in its most ambitious configuration. The electric variant of the famous American pickup was originally designed to speed up to 800 kilometers on a single charge thanks to a 229 kWh battery. Now the latter in fact has been momentarily shelved.

Stellantis revises plans for the Ram 1500 REV

The reasons that led Stellantis to cancel development of the long-range variant of the Ram 1500 REV have not yet been officially clarified. However, there is speculation that the decision may be related to a reassessment of the group’s strategic priorities, technical difficulties in the development of the high energy density battery, or economic factors. This choice has inevitable repercussions in the electric pickup market, where the Ram 1500 REV had positioned itself as one of the most promising contenders. Despite this setback, the “standard” version of the model. In fact, Stellantis will continue to offer a standard version of the Ram 1500 REV, equipped with a 168 kWh battery and a range of about 560 kilometers, thus positioning itself above its main rival, the Ford F-150 Lightning.

This was revealed by Mopar Insiders, which had access to an internal group email. in fact, according to the same source, from this internal communication from Stellantis, the project to develop the Ram 1500 REV, in its long range configuration, has been definitively abandoned. In fact, the automotive group, born from the merger between FCA and PSA, has reportedly notified its suppliers of the discontinuation of all activities related to this specific variant, consequently suspending all related investments. It will be recalled that the market launch of this version had previously been postponed until 2026 . Ultimately, the long-range Ram 1500 REV project was put on the back burner in favor of the new Ramcharger, which is the brand’s current priority.

Ramcharger: powerful and efficient with the right balance

However, Stellantis’ decision to favor the Ramcharger plug-in hybrid over the all-electric version of the Ram 1500 REV is driven by a number of factors. The Ramcharger, with its hybrid configuration, offers an optimal balance between performance, range, and cost, thus meeting the needs of a wider audience. In addition, the presence of an internal combustion engine provides greater flexibility of use, especially for those taking long trips. This strategic choice, although it may disappoint fans of pure electric vehicles, demonstrates Stellantis’ willingness to offer an increasingly diverse product range that meets the needs of an evolving market.

The Ramcharger marks a significant breakthrough in the pickup truck scene, standing as the world’s first production plug-in hybrid to offer an electric range of more than 200 kilometers. This innovative solution, which combines a 3.6-liter V6 internal combustion engine with two electric motors, meets the needs of those seeking a versatile and powerful vehicle without sacrificing the benefits of electric mobility. The decision to favor the plug-in hybrid over the all-electric version of the Ram 1500 REV was dictated yes by Stellantis’ desire to offer a more flexible solution suited to the needs of U.S. customers, who still show a certain reticence toward pure electric vehicles, especially with regard to work vehicles. This strategic choice, moreover, fits into the broader context of the energy transition, allowing Stellantis to offer an increasingly diverse range of products capable of meeting the needs of an evolving market.