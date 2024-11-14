Davide Grasso Appointed Stellantis Chief Heritage Officer

Stellantis has welcomed Davide Grasso as its new Chief Heritage Officer, charged with caring for and enhancing the priceless historical heritage of the group’s 14 brands. With his experience and passion, Grasso will lead an ambitious initiative to strengthen the identity of the Stellantis brands and create an emotional connection with customers, opening up new opportunities for growth and development.

More changes for Stellantis top management

Stellantis announced today the appointment of Davide Grasso as Stellantis Chief Heritage Officer, who will report to Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer. In this newly created position, he will be responsible for curating the history and heritage of Stellantis’ 14 brands. By creating a bridge between their rich histories and their future directions, this global role will create awareness and connections with clients, brands, communities, and the various institutions in the territories in which we operate.

The role will be responsible for partnering with our cultural centers, museums and archives, working with brand CEOs on future business opportunities and to further promote and enhance the rich and passionate history of Stellantis’ individual brands as we look to our future. This appointment will take effect immediately.

Grasso leaves Maserati CEO role to Santo Ficili

As already discussed on several occasions, Stellantis has implemented a number of major changes, one of which was precisely the change of Maserati’s CEO. In fact, on this occasion, Davide Grasso, left the role, handing it over to Santo Ficili, who at the same time also holds the same position for Alfa Romeo.

Ficili enjoys high experience working for a long time for the Stellatis group, so he is now called to replace Grasso to bring Maserati to best meet the challenges of the difficult market in which many automakers around the world currently find themselves. One of the most important issues will always be electric mobility, so expectations are very high for the coming months.

Maserati in great difficulty in the market

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares in recent days from the Paris Motor Show 2024 also spoke about Maserati’s crisis. Tavares wanted to point out that over the past decade, the Italian manufacturer has suffered due to ineffective marketing, a crucial aspect that has hindered the brand’s sales. Although the high quality of its products is unquestionable internationally, this marketing deficit has prevented Stellantis’ luxury brand from achieving potentially achievable sales results.

Therefore, Tavares believes that the real problem lies in the company’s ability to effectively communicate its strengths, as the quality of the product is unquestionable. This situation was instrumental in replacing the CEO, as despite several attempts, no significant change was achieved. Tavares therefore concluded that a renewal and a focus on a cohesive and innovative theme was needed. In addition, as we know, a few days ago Tavares visited Maserati’s headquarters in Modena to try to revive the brand’s fortunes.