Citroën renews contract with top actors highlighting Basalt’s qualities in 2025

Top actors from Brazil renew their contract with Citroen to promote the Basalt SUV in 2025. Brazilian actor duo Giovanna Antonelli and Murilo Benício, stars of the Citroën Basalt launch campaign, have renewed their contract with the brand for 2025. The highly successful digital content series, which was developed in collaboration with agency BETC HAVAS and startup Cely, has reached more than 34 million people on social networks. In one of the most popular videos, Giovanna jokes that since she bought the Basalt model, Murilo has been constantly asking her for rides. This scene then goes on to highlight the SUV’s key features, such as its spacious interior, 10-inch wireless multimedia center, and innovative design that combines SUV and coupe elements. Citroën Basalt is available in three versions, with prices starting at R$ 91,990, making it the most affordable SUV on the Brazilian market.

Actors renew contract with Citroën through 2025

The news in question came directly from one of Stellantis press releases issued yesterday, February 13. The content, produced by the acting duo, has been renewed and both will continue to be part of the marketing strategy for the Citroën Basalt model in 2025 The most affordable SUV in Brazil is available in three versions, with prices starting from R$ 91,990. Protagonists of the Citroën Basalt launch campaign, as we have already anticipated, are Giovanna Antonelli and Murilo Benício renewing their contract with the brand and continuing airing the advertising films until April. Developed by agency BETC HAVAS in collaboration with Cely, a startup pioneering in connecting brands and content producers, the renewal is due to the success of the digital content series for social networks, which has impacted more than 34 million people.

In one of the videos that marked the beginning of the partnership , Joan jokes that since she bought Basalt, Murilo never misses an opportunity to ask her for a ride to different places. The cue to highlight the excellent space, the 10-inch wireless multimedia center full of intuitiveness, and the innovative design that blends SUV segment lines and Coupe looks.

Features of the Basalt

In addition, the Basalt stands out in action for its ample interior space, a 490-liter trunk space, and all the power of the award-winning Turbo 200 engine with up to 130 hp and CVT automatic transmission. Between Giovanna and Murilo there is a connection with which the public can identify. The form and the native digital and social language they used convey the desire for a completely new car that is now within everyone’s reach. They translate the routine of the typical family sharing a vehicle in a fun and light-hearted way. The most affordable SUV in Brazil is available in three versions, starting at R$ 91,990 as mentioned at the beginning of the text.

As we know, the Citroën brand cares a lot about putting serenity and well-being at the center of the customer experience and offers a wide range of models, which is why famous people keep renewing contracts with the manufacturer.