Citroen: new features for the C3 and Aircross

Citroën officially confirms the name and products of its next special version: the Citroën C3 XTR and Citroën Aircross XTR.

The choice of name recalls the brand’s adventurous version from the 2000s, but introduces details and new features that will be available soon.

Recall that Citroën achieved a 1.7 percent market share in Brazil from January to June 2025, marking the best first half of the year for the brand since 2011. In the B-SUV segment, which includes the Citroën Aircross and Citroën Basalt models, the brand holds a 4.3 percent share and closes the six-month period as the 9th highest volume B-SUV brand.

“Citroën exceeded its first-half 2024 results by 27 percent, selling about 20,000 units in the first six months of 2025,” points out Felipe Daemon, Citroën brand vice president for South America.

The Citroën Basalt, Brazil’s most affordable coupe SUV, is a prime example of the brand’s performance in the country and had sold more than 10,000 units by the end of June this year.

The Citroën Basalt is available in three versions: the Feel, Feel Turbo 200 and Shine Turbo 200. All come with highly competitive standard equipment, as well as features exclusive to their segment, such as two engine options (1.0 Firefly and Turbo 200), a trunk with a capacity of up to 490 liters, a 10.25-inch Citroën Connect Touchscreen multimedia center, compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and six speakers.

As a reminder, saccording to Dataforce data, in the first seven months of 2025 Citroën consolidated its leadership position in the Italian market, showing a 3.9 percent growth in overall market share and a 0.3 percent increase in the private segment compared to the same period last year. The brand also stands out in the electric car sector, maintaining second place overall with a 7.2 percent share, confirming the appeal of its zero-emission cars for affordability, comfort and sustainability.

Supporting Citroën’s growth is mainly the New C3, a mainstay of the range and a symbol of the brand’s commercial success. In the first seven months of 2025, it was the best-selling gasoline car in Italy in all segments and the leader, in its own, among 100 percent electric cars. Now in its fourth generation, after some 6 million units sold worldwide, it has been completely revamped with a bold design and new B-segment solutions. Modern, versatile and affordable, it offers several energy options and a focused approach to simplicity and well-being on board.

Excellent results also for the New SUV C3 Aircross, which in July recorded a 58 percent increase in registrations compared to June. At 4.39 meters long, it combines strong lines and ground clearance of more than 200 mm with a “C-Zen-Lounge” cabin with Advanced Comfort seats, suspension with double hydraulic dampers and the possibility of a 7-seat configuration, unique in the segment.

