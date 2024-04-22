Citroën DS3 WRC to be up for auction: a dream come true in Monte Carlo collectors’ event

On May 10 in Monte Carlo, RM Sotheby’s will be auctioning a very rarity: a 2011 Citroën DS3 WRC. This is not just a car, but a piece of history that dominated WRC races in the early 2010s, collecting victories with Sébastien Ogier and other drivers. A true gem for fans!

Legendary palmares: victory and success for the DS3 WRC

The DS3 WRC’s history is full of successes. It took four victories with Sébastien Ogier in 2011, contributing to his first world title. It then went on to collect top placings with other drivers such as Mikko Hirvonen, Stéphane Lefebvre and Khalid Al Qassimi.

There are only 13 DS3 WRCs built between 2011 and 2016, and this is one of them. Moreover, it is in impeccable condition, thanks to a complete overhaul by Citroën PH Sport in 2019. An opportunity not to be missed for collectors and motorsport enthusiasts, who will be able to admire this four-wheeled gem up close and relive the thrills of legendary WRC races.

A thrilling heart: power and performance at the top

Under the hood of this beast hides a beating 1.6-liter heart, a supercharged inline four-cylinder engine that unleashes an output of about 300 hp. Mated to a Sadev six-speed sequential gearbox, this engineering gem guarantees thrilling performance and an unforgettable driving experience.

With a minimum weight of only 1,200 kilograms, the DS3 WRC is a true concentrate of agility and handling. Perfect for tackling any type of course, this car is designed to dominate the most demanding races.

What to say. Getting into this victorious rally car may bring back the exciting adrenaline-fueled success story.

And what about the price? The estimated price ranges between 450,000 and 700,000 euros, which is certainly a hefty sum, but for those looking for a safe and attractive investment, this DS3 WRC represents a unique opportunity. Its value is bound to grow over time, given its rarity and glorious past.

Check out RM Sotheby’s website for more details about the auction. See details of this legendary motorsport piece.