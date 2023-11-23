F1, Alfa Romeo concludes the partnership with Sauber Motorsport after six years

Alfa Romeo‘s experience in the world of Formula 1, in close collaboration with Sauber Motorsport, concludes with the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend. This marks the end of a significant chapter in the world of motorsport.

The journey began in 2018 when the brand made its return to the F1 scene after a prolonged absence of three decades. This comeback established a partnership of paramount importance, both from a commercial and technological standpoint.

Alfa Romeo: the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will mark the final race with Sauber Motorsport

In these six years, Alfa Romeo and Sauber have worked with passion and determination, becoming prominent figures in the history of motorsport competition.

Alfa Romeo extended its gratitude to the drivers who have been part of the team during these six years: Charles Leclerc, Marcus Ericsson, Antonio Giovinazzi, Kimi Räikkönen, Zhou Guanyu, and Valtteri Bottas. Additionally, they expressed their thanks to Team Sauber, initially led by Finn Rausing and Frédéric Vasseur, and later by Alessandro Alunni Bravi and Andreas Seidl.

The Stellantis brand expressed appreciation to all the team’s partners, especially Ferrari for supplying power units, as well as Adler, Ferrari Trento, Marelli, Sabelt, and Web Eyewear.

Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo, emphasizes the value of these six seasons in F1 as an extraordinary international showcase and a profound human and sporting experience, which has significantly contributed to product development and provided a global marketing platform. Alfa Romeo, he asserts, will return to thrill its fans as soon as the conditions are favorable.

During the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Alfa Romeo C43 race car will celebrate its six-year partnership with Sauber Motorsport, proudly displaying the number 6 on its livery and the phrase “Alfa Romeo nei nostri cuori” (Alfa Romeo in our hearts) as a tribute to this remarkable collaboration.

Cristiano Fiorio of Progetti Strategici underscores the importance of innovation and evoking emotions, highlighting the team spirit that united Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake and the Centro Stile in a project that has left an indelible mark on the brand’s marketing.

This collaboration with Sauber Motorsport has yielded benefits that extend far beyond the results achieved on the track. Formula 1, as a laboratory of innovation, has facilitated the development of projects such as the remarkable Giulia GTA and GTAm, leveraging the valuable aerodynamic expertise accumulated by Sauber over more than half a century of experience in the world of motorsport.