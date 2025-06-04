Chrysler’s new SUV to feature futuristic design and accessible pricing

Chrysler could soon expand its lineup with a new mid-size SUV inspired by the Airflow concept, presented in 2022. Although initially imagined as a 100% electric model, the latest rumors indicate that the production version could also include combustion engines, in light of EV sales being lower than expected.

Chrysler’s future SUV could be born from the Airflow concept

Digital creator Vburlapp shared on Instagram a rendering that tries to imagine the definitive design of this future Chrysler SUV. The style is quite different from the original Airflow concept: if the prototype had crossover coupé lines, with a sloping roof and dynamic proportions, the vehicle hypothesized in the rendering appears closer to a traditional SUV, with a taller silhouette, greater rear habitability, and a more practical vocation.

The front end presents itself elegantly, with thin headlights, a complex light signature in the upper part, a closed grille, and a large lower insert in the bumper. The muscular sides, large multi-spoke wheels, chrome inserts, and tinted windows contribute to giving the model a solid and modern appearance. Some stylistic elements make it almost unrecognizable as a Chrysler model, if not for the logo positioned at the center of the nose.

Initially, the debut of this electric SUV was scheduled for 2025, but the project has been put on standby: in recent months, Chrysler has in fact asked suppliers to suspend investments related to the program. Officially, development has been “frozen”, but not definitively canceled.

According to recent statements from Stellantis executives, however, the arrival of an SUV of this type remains plausible. The group could relaunch it with a more flexible strategy, which includes hybrid or combustion versions to better respond to market evolution. We’ll probably know more in the coming days, on the occasion of the brand’s 100 years of activity, but everything suggests that the Airflow project has not been completely shelved, but only postponed. Meanwhile, there’s also talk of the possible return of the Chrysler 300.