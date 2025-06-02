Chris Feuell dismisses Chrysler closure rumors, unveils Hybrid plans for brand’s centenary

Chris Feuell, CEO of Chrysler since 2021, is no stranger to ambitious statements about the future of the American brand that is approaching the milestone of 100 years of history. Since taking the helm, rumors about the fate of the brand, which has been part of the Stellantis universe for several years now, have been circulating consistently, especially in light of the complex management of 14 global brands.

Chrysler trusts Antonio Filosa: centenary between EV revival and new bets

“It’s a question that often comes up in the press,” Feuell stated. “But it’s not a topic of discussion within Stellantis management. I understand the doubt, maintaining so many brands requires resources, but Chrysler has a clear strategic vision.” To emphasize the commitment to the relaunch, Feuell confirmed the arrival of a hybrid crossover, expected in 2027, with its presentation scheduled for 2026.

Meanwhile, the celebrated Pacifica minivan will also receive an update during the course of next year. The new models will be joined by a project inspired by the Halcyon concept car, a proposal designed to carry on the legacy left by the 300 sedan, now out of production. The future of the Chrysler lineup will follow a multi-energy approach, which includes hybrid versions ready to evolve into electric ones, setting aside, at least for now, an exclusively zero-emission range.

In a few days, the brand will celebrate its centenary with numerous events. Among these, a showcase at Belle Isle featuring over 20 historical models and concepts, and the prestigious participation in the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals in Pennsylvania, where iconic vehicles, memorabilia, and symbolic objects such as Walter P. Chrysler’s toolbox will be displayed.

A key figure in defending the brand is Frank Rhodes, great-grandson of the founder. Engaged for years in protecting the brand, he has received assurances directly from Stellantis’ new CEO, Antonio Filosa, who stated: “Chris Feuell and I are fully committed to Chrysler’s future.” Chrysler has experienced difficult moments, from the 2008 bankruptcy to the federal bailout of 1979, but its history and identity remain solid pillars.