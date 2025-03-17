Chrysler will turn 100 in June, but what will be its future in America

The American automaker was founded in 1925 by Walter P. Chrysler, the company has left an imprint that can hardly ever be erased in automotive history, with legendary models that have marked entire generations. However, as this important milestone approaches, Chrysler’s future appears quite poor in confirmation, especially in the U.S. market. Despite being part of the Stellantis Group, one of the automotive giants, the brand no longer seems to be at the center of corporate strategies.

Chrysler toward electric and subsequent change of course

Initially, Chrysler‘s business strategy envisioned a full transition to electric by 2028, going directly to position itself as one of the most important brands in the Stellantis group. Despite everything, however, the automotive market landscape of slower-than-expected growth in the electric vehicle sector has caused Stellantis to reconsider its strategies. This overhaul has already caused some rather major changes for other brands in the group, such as Alfa Romeo, which will continue to offer models with internal combustion engines in the coming years. As a result, Chrysler’s future is currently in a state of uncertainty.

In January, it was made known to the public that the launch of Chrysler’s next crossover, known by the code name C6X, has been postponed. This delay was attributed to Stellantis decision to reevaluate the strategy regarding the vehicle’s powertrain system. A fairly similar situation occurred with the next-generation Jeep Compass (J4U), which was scheduled for production at the Brampton Assembly plant. The C6X, a five-seat crossover planned for 2026, will be based on the STLA Large platform, a modular architecture that as we know is designed precisely to support a variety of powertrain options, including internal combustion engines (ICEs), hybrid systems and electric vehicles (EVs).

Christine Feuell at the center of it all

Chrysler CEO Christine Feuell‘s leadership is currently at the center of attention because of the uncertainties that have been shaping the future direction of the brand for some time now. Recently, the assignment of the role of Head of Alfa Romeo North America has further amplified the debate.

While Feuell has publicly shared Alfa Romeo’s evolving strategy, information about Chrysler’s long-term plans remains quite poor and lacking in concreteness. The only update that appears to have been confirmed concerns a mid-cycle redesign (MCA) for the Pacifica in 2026, which will make cosmetic changes and new technology features available to consumers.

Chrysler may still have an important future

Chrysler is preparing for an electrifying future, however, with the announcement of a new model inspired by the Halcyon concept. This vehicle, which will be based on the STLA Large platform, could be the perfect spiritual heir to the legendary Chrysler 300, seamlessly bringing together a very futuristic design with high performance and cutting-edge efficiency.

The Halcyon concept caused great excitement right from the start, representing from the start a sedan with a futuristic design and innovative technologies. Although the enthusiasm is quite pronounced, Chrysler has not yet unveiled details about the development timeline of this model, leaving enthusiasts in excitement and strong anticipation.