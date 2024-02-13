Chrysler Halcyon: the new futuristic concept car revealed

Chrysler has unveiled its vision for future products with an innovative concept car named Chrysler Halcyon, aiming to regain relevance in the automotive market. The concept car Halcyon represents a sleek and futuristic sports car designed to incorporate emerging technologies such as autonomous driving, new battery materials, and electric vehicle charging capabilities. It features an updated Chrysler logo and other design features that will be transferred to production vehicles.

Chrysler Halcyon: introducing the new concept car from Stellantis brand

As previously announced, the platform underpinning the Chrysler Halcyon is Stellantis Group’s new STLA Large. This same base configuration will also be used for the upcoming Dodge Charger Daytona electric. Like the latter, Halcyon is equipped with an 800-volt architecture. Additionally, the bodywork includes numerous aerodynamic tweaks, including a large passage at the front where air is channeled through the grille and over the hood.

Aerodynamics plays a crucial role in the Halcyon’s design, and engineers have placed significant emphasis on this aspect. A narrow slit at the front, extending deep into the hood and the base of the windshield, helps direct air upwards and over the roof. Rear cameras replace traditional side mirrors, projecting images onto screens inside the car. At the rear, the taillight module and diffuser can extend to physically lengthen the Halcyon while driving, further improving aerodynamics.

According to the automaker, this large concept car is equipped with level 4 autonomous driving, characterized by the steering wheel and pedals being able to retract fully, allowing the driver to simply become a passenger during the journey. At the front is a large transparent screen that stretches from one pillar to another, while a full-screen head-up display has been integrated to provide information to passengers, whether they are driving or not. Finally, a lithium-sulfur battery powers the vehicle, though its capacity has not been specified.

Chrysler describes the new Chrysler Halcyon as a concept car that extensively leverages artificial intelligence to offer a highly customizable driving experience. In this vision, the car can “prepare” itself for the journey by considering a range of factors from weather conditions to the daily calendar, which is directly connected to the vehicle.

However, consumers will likely have to wait before they can purchase a new Chrysler equipped with these technologies or any feature reminiscent of the concept car. Following last year’s discontinuation of the Chrysler 300 sedan, the only model currently offered by the brand is the Chrysler Pacifica minivan, also available in a plug-in hybrid version. Beyond potential updates to the minivan, Chrysler, now part of Stellantis following the merger between Fiat Chrysler and the French automotive group PSA Group, does not plan to introduce a new vehicle until next year.

Christine Feuell, CEO of Chrysler, who took the helm of the brand in September 2021, stated that the company plans to launch a range of vehicles “in rapid succession” after the debut of the electric crossover next year. “Halcyon offers innovative and sustainable mobility solutions that integrate technology and provide value to customers while ensuring Harmony in Motion.” Chrysler had planned to unveil the new Chrysler Halcyon at the CES technology fair in January, but Stellantis canceled those plans along with other events to conserve capital.