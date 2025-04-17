Chrysler to celebrate 100th anniversary at the New York Auto Show

Chrysler is celebrating 100 years of automotive excellence this year, commemorating a century of sedans, minivans, convertibles, and crossovers that have left an indelible mark on global culture and economy. From 1925 to 2025, the American brand has consistently redefined industry standards with innovative vehicles and revolutionary technologies.

Chrysler: many projects planned for the automaker’s 100th anniversary

“Chrysler holds a place in automotive history and culture and has been a symbol of innovation and resilience for 100 years,” declared Chris Feuell, CEO of Chrysler. “It’s an entire century of innovation: from the introduction of the HEMI V8 engine to the creation of the minivan segment and Stow ‘n Go seats. As one of the original Big Three, Chrysler has contributed to industrial growth and influenced culture with iconic vehicles like the 300 sedan. Ours is more than just an automotive brand, it’s a fundamental part of the automotive industry.”

The brand will kick off centennial celebrations at the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) from April 16-27, 2025, coinciding with the auto show’s 125th anniversary. The Chrysler exhibition will feature three vehicles representing the brand’s iconic past, cutting-edge present, and visionary future. Among these is the 1924 Chrysler Six, the original vehicle with which Walter P. Chrysler presented himself at the National Automobile Show in New York in 1924. This model offered a six-cylinder engine with L-head, hydraulic brakes on all four wheels, tubular front axles, aluminum pistons, and other extraordinary innovations for the time.

This is joined, of course, by the 2025 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid, at the top of the segment Chrysler created over 40 years ago. The Pacifica, with more than 15 million units sold, remains the market leader and continues to innovate with exclusive features such as the Stow ‘n Go system, which celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2025.

Finally, the Chrysler Halcyon Concept, unveiled in 2024. With cutting-edge aerodynamic design, immersive interiors with 360-degree views, and advanced technologies such as Head-up Display and SmartCockpit, the Halcyon anticipates features that could appear in future production models.

The official centenary date will be celebrated on June 6, 2025, the day on which in 1925 Maxwell Motors officially became Chrysler Corporation with Walter P. Chrysler as president. For the occasion, the brand has planned a series of social media videos exploring the iconic vehicles, revolutionary concepts, technological innovations, and historical moments from Chrysler’s 100 years. A line of commemorative merchandise and events and initiatives will be announced throughout the year.

“Reaching 100 years is a milestone that we want to celebrate and that we want to take as an opportunity to declare our commitment to a future that honors Walter P. Chrysler’s legacy of innovation, engineering excellence, and captivating designs,” added Feuell.

As we have already anticipated in other articles, Chrysler is also looking to the future with new models such as the renewed Pacifica in 2026, a new crossover shortly after, and a third model inspired by the Halcyon concept.

Chrysler’s century of innovation has produced a series of iconic vehicles such as the Airflow, Imperial, New Yorker, Town & Country, and 300C. Today, the brand continues to honor this heritage while looking confidently toward the next 100 years of automotive excellence.