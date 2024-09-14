1977 Chrysler New Yorker emerges after being parked for 30 years, fails to attract buyers

Few probably remember Chrysler‘s rather controversial strategy in the ’70s when they decided to stop production of the famous Imperial in 1975. The reason? After years of successful sales numbers, it was no longer bringing home the bacon. For this reason, the brand replaced it with the Chrysler New Yorker Brougham. Despite the high price, which exceeded $7,200, over 45,000 customers ordered it in 1977. Now, one of these specimens has appeared for sale on eBay, after being parked for over 30 years.

Chrysler New Yorker Brougham: a 1977 model offered at auction for $4,500

The seller of this Chrysler New Yorker claims that the vehicle still has its original paint and has no rust problems, as can be seen from the photos. The vehicle has had only one owner in its entire life and was purchased when it had only 25 miles. However, it now shows 34,000 miles and it’s unclear if the engine still works. Considering that the car has been stationary for 30 years, some problems will probably surface and you’ll need a good mechanic for inspection.

Despite being full of dust, the interiors seem to have surprisingly remained intact. Moreover, they look really beautiful, almost as if they had remained frozen in 1977. The eBay auction started at $4,500, so it only took one bid to get on the list and take it home, with a bit of luck. However, it seems that no one was really impressed by this Chrysler New Yorker. Although there were several interested parties who added the vehicle to their watchlist, no one had the courage to make an offer.

It would probably be too much money to invest for a complete restoration. After 30 years of sitting, the engine will probably need to be scrapped. Or, at least, somehow brought back to new. It’s not a very simple challenge and, above all, not an economical one. It would be really nice if a vehicle like this could be restored to its former glory as it deserves. Let’s hope it finds another owner who knows how to take care of it, sooner or later.