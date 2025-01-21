Chrysler set to unveil new crossover “that outperforms Tesla”: what we know so far

With a range currently limited to the Pacifica and Voyager minivans, Chrysler is preparing to celebrate a significant milestone and revitalize the brand. As announced by Chrysler CEO Chris Feuell, the company’s centennial in June will be an opportunity not only to celebrate the past but also to present the brand’s future vision.

Chrysler will unveil the brand’s future on the anniversary occasion

The renewal plan includes several stages: it will begin in 2026 with the Pacifica‘s restyling, accompanied by a new FAV (Family Adventure Vehicle) version dedicated to families with a passion for outdoor activities. A new crossover and a third model inspired by the Halcyon concept will follow.

Particularly interesting are the market research results for the future electric crossover, shown in preview to a selected group of consumers. The vehicle reportedly received exceptional ratings, surpassing not only Kia, Hyundai, and Toyota models in preference but also the new Tesla Model Y. Internal evaluations show a significant lead over competitors, positioning the model “in first place by a wide margin.”

The interest in this new crossover is amplified by the possibility that its technology could be shared with other Stellantis vehicles in Europe, suggesting potential significant implications for the group’s electric mobility future. This perspective adds another level of anticipation for the new model and its possible impact on the global market.

Just a few days ago, in fact, after Stellantis announced the halt of the C6X electric crossover development, Chrysler reassured enthusiasts by saying that three new vehicles will soon arrive to finally join the Pacifica, the minivan that was the best-selling in its category in the United States in 2024.