Chrysler confirms crossover halt, three new vehicles coming

According to recent reports, Chrysler has canceled the electric crossover it was working on: now confirmation comes directly from the automaker. However, there still seems to be hope that this vehicle will see the light of day. In recent hours, Stellantis has also canceled the Long Range version of the Ram 1500 REV, indicating that the automotive group is reassessing its electric mobility strategy for the coming years.

Chrysler announces three new vehicles while halting development of electric crossover C6X

“Chrysler CEO Christine Feuell has confirmed that development of the new C6X electric crossover is suspended while we evaluate the market and our customers’ needs and desires,” reads an official Stellantis statement. Despite this, Chrysler remains optimistic about the future: “This summer, the Chrysler brand will celebrate its 100th anniversary. The brand’s future is bright and includes the refreshed Chrysler Pacifica arriving in 2026, a new crossover coming shortly after, and a third product, inspired by the Halcyon concept, following later,” continues the Stellantis statement.

This is an important announcement for enthusiasts, who will see the brand’s lineup grow in the coming years, currently essentially limited to just one vehicle: the Pacifica minivan and its base variant, the Voyager. They will therefore have more choices soon, as Chrysler hasn’t launched a completely new vehicle since 2017.

Perhaps to celebrate the brand’s centenary, Chrysler might decide to preview the upcoming vehicles. It would be an important gift for enthusiasts, who are eager to discover what the brand is working on. Meanwhile, 2024 data confirms that the Pacifica was the best-selling minivan in the United States in 2024. An amazing result for the automaker, which we hope will be able to repeat in other segments soon.