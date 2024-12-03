Chrysler Pacifica and The Elf on the Shelf to holiday campaign

Holiday campaign to run through Christmas Eve across Chrysler brand’s Instagram, Facebook and TikTok social media channels. Consumers can play along as The Elf on the Shelf, Scout Elf, finds its way into the Chrysler Pacifica and Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid. Consumers are also invited to post their own photos of The Elf on the Shelf in their Chrysler Pacifica minivan across their own social media channels and to tag @Chrysler.

Chrysler brand working towards a Christmas atmosphere

The news comes from a Stellantis press release dated December 3, 2024. Chrysler brand is joining forces with The Elf on the Shelf to create and spread holiday magic this season. Following its successful Halloween Trunk or Treat campaign, Chrysler Pacifica is now set to help parents who don’t happen to have a sleigh in their garage, becoming the “official minivan of the holiday season.”

Following “Elf Return Week,” Chrysler brand’s social media channels, including Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, will invite viewers to help spot The Elf on the Shelf, Scout Elf, in the Chrysler Pacifica and Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid. Chrysler brand’s social media channels will have The Elf on the Shelf-inspired content, including weekly Instagram stories and content across TikTok and Facebook, such as “Help us find The Elf on the Shelf” and polls asking fans, “where should Scout Elf go next?”, throughout the month of December leading up to Christmas Eve.

Pacifica perfect for families and Christmas

”The Chrysler Pacifica is a family vehicle, and the holidays are one of the very best times for bringing everyone together,” said Raj Register, chief marketing officer, Stellantis North America. “Our ‘The Elf on the Shelf’ social campaign is one more fun and engaging way to connect our Pacifica families, meant to put a smile on their faces.”

“The Chrysler Pacifica offers the perfect toastie seat and panoramic glass roof to search the skies for Santa’s sleigh, while following the radar for his arrival,” said Chris Feuell, Chrysler CEO. “And parents also know that the Chrysler Pacifica’s Stow n’ Go storage and seating system is a great place to hide presents from the kids. But as The Elf on the Shelf knows, it’s also a great place for a game of Hide and Seek!”

The Elf on the Shelf campaign leverages the Chrysler Pacifica’s many unique features to give Scout Elf new options to have some fun this holiday season, including getting cozy in one of Pacifica’s abundant elf-size cup holders. Hide holiday gifts in Pacifica’s class-exclusive second-row Stow ‘n Go storage bin. Catch up on favorite Santa movies with Pacifica’s Uconnect Theater system. Help clean up any candy cane or holiday messes with Pacifica’s third-row Stow ‘n Vac. Get charged up with Pacifica’s plug-in hybrid syste. The campaign was created by the Chrysler brand in partnership with Razorfish.

Brand evolution continues

The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler created 40 years ago. The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid symbolizes the brand’s electrification evolution, representing the first electrified minivan in the segment and achieving 82 MPGe, an all-electric range of 32 miles and a total range of 520 miles. Chrysler Pacifica delivers the most standard safety features and most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class and is also the most awarded minivan over the last seven years with more than 175 honors and industry accolades since its introduction as a minivan. Chrysler Voyager rejoins the lineup in 2025 as a budget-friendly minivan option.