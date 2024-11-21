Chrysler Pacifica FAV Edition expands the minivan lineup

Chrysler Pacifica is being refreshed with the 2025 FAV (Family Adventure Vehicle) edition, designed to further enhance the family travel experience. The minivan, which led sales in the United States in 2024 and was the fourth best-selling plug-in hybrid model in the American market, enhances its already well-known qualities with exclusive features while maintaining its class-leading cargo capacity. The Pacifica FAV Edition will debut today, November 21, at the 2024 Los Angeles Auto Show. The model will be available with both gasoline engine, in all-wheel drive and front-wheel drive variants, and as a plug-in hybrid version.

“Whatever the adventure, whether it’s a countryside vacation, a local picnic outing, or a road trip for a soccer or hockey tournament, the Chrysler Pacifica FAV Edition helps families maximize fun with the best-in-class standard overall cargo volume, combined with a sporty look and additional exclusive content and road trip-ready accessories,” said Chris Feuell, CEO of Chrysler. “The Chrysler Pacifica FAV joins the recent return of the Chrysler Voyager in expanding the Chrysler minivan lineup and truly giving our families and customers the power to choose the vehicle that best fits their lifestyle.”

The 2025 Chrysler Pacifica FAV, available in both gas and plug-in hybrid versions, will arrive at U.S. and Canadian dealerships in the first quarter of 2025, with orders opening during the same period. Based on the Select trim levels of both powertrains, the FAV Edition features distinctive elements such as the Thule roof rack, black aesthetic details inspired by the S package, and specific FAV badges on the front doors.

The Thule roof rack increases cargo capacity by approximately 450 liters, bringing the Pacifica’s total volume to over 4,400 liters, a benchmark in the minivan segment. This additional space allows for easy transport of camping gear, sports equipment, and outdoor activity accessories.

The black Thule roof rack, pre-installed on matching Mopar bars, perfectly integrates with the FAV trim’s all-black aesthetic. The dark look is completed by 18-inch Foreshadow wheels, premium front fascia, and rear molding, all in black finish. The FAV edition is available in three colors: Diamond Black, Red Hot, and Bright White.

The FAV edition enhances the Uconnect 5 system with integrated navigation, displayed on the 10.1-inch HD display, while the Harman Kardon audio system offers premium sound reproduction through 19 speakers and a 10-inch rear subwoofer (20 speakers in the plug-in hybrid version). The interior is protected by Mopar all-weather floor mats and a dedicated cargo area liner, designed to withstand weather and daily wear.

The Pacifica FAV Edition builds on the rich features of the Select trim, including standard Stow ‘n Go seating for second and third rows (limited to third row in the plug-in hybrid version), auto-dimming rearview mirror, rear one-touch power windows, integrated garage door opener, and premium upholstery. Safety is ensured by a comprehensive package of driver assistance features including lane keeping, blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, parking sensors, and adaptive cruise control.