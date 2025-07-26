Chrysler New Yorker reborn as a futuristic concept in CGI render

Over the coming years, Chrysler will launch new models in the market. About time, some might think. The brand’s last truly new model dates back almost 10 years, when the marque, now part of Stellantis, introduced the Pacifica minivan. That minivan remains the only model in Chrysler’s current lineup, alongside the more affordable Voyager variant. The latter starts at around $40,000, while the Pacifica begins at approximately $45,000. The plug-in version pushes pricing to roughly $51,000. The next addition could be a hybrid crossover, along with a new 300 sedan recently mentioned by the brand’s CEO. However, some are dreaming of another iconic car’s return: the Chrysler New Yorker.

Chrysler New Yorker return in stunning CGI form

Digital creator vburlapp on Instagram has proposed his vision of the New Yorker with a rather unusual and futuristic design. The rendered vehicle stands out for its massive rear pillars, curved roofline, sloped rear window, and light bar spanning the entire rear end. The bumper is clean, door handles are flush-mounted, mirrors are traditional rather than digital, and the dual-spoke alloy wheels add an original touch to the side profile.

Unfortunately, we can’t glimpse the front end, where we might have found distinctive design elements tied to Chrysler’s identity. The same applies to the interior, which on a car of this type we’d imagine to be essential yet technological. However, this is where the artist chose to stop, leaving the rest to imagination.

The American brand’s CEO has also hinted at upcoming Chrysler models with SRT badges, stating she’d like to see a performance version of the Pacifica. And, as often happens, it didn’t take long for someone to start imagining what that might look like. A possible return of the 300 sedan has also been mentioned. We’ll just have to wait and see what’s brewing.