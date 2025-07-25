New Chrysler C6X crossover: everything we know so far in July 2025

The new Chrysler crossover, internally designated as C6X, represents the American brand’s most significant project in over a decade. Originally conceived as an electric vehicle, the C6X was meant to symbolize the brand’s revival in the post-sedan era, but market conditions have forced a fundamental reworking of the plan.

Chrysler C6X crossover shifts from electric-only to multi-energy strategy for 2027 launch

Development was temporarily halted in early 2025: not cancelled, but paused for the technical adjustments needed to align the project with Stellantis‘ new directives. Chrysler has abandoned its goal of becoming an exclusively electric brand, embracing Stellantis‘ more flexible multi-energy strategy that includes combustion engines, hybrids, and only later, fully electric variants.

C6X development will resume in summer 2025. The vehicle will be unveiled between late 2025 and early 2026, with commercial launch planned for the 2027 model year. The technical foundation will be the STLA Large platform, the same architecture underpinning the new Dodge Charger and upcoming premium SUVs across the group. This modular platform accommodates different powertrains without compromising interior space or dynamic balance.

The launch powertrain will be hybrid, featuring a new 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline engine paired with an electric unit in plug-in configuration, delivering an estimated 250-300 horsepower. Later versions will include gasoline-only variants with the 2.0-liter Hurricane 4 turbo and, eventually, a fully electric model. Base versions will offer front-wheel drive, while plug-in hybrids and future electric variants will feature all-wheel drive.

Inside, the C6X will integrate the STLA Brain electronic platform with over-the-air updates, advanced voice assistance, and a fully customizable touchscreen interface. The cabin will follow the design language of the Airflow and Halcyon concepts: technological minimalism, maximum brightness, high-quality recycled materials, and five-seat configuration with generous cargo space.

With an expected electric-only range of roughly 50-62 miles for the PHEV version, the C6X aims for the premium mid-market segment. Entry pricing in the United States could start around $40,000, with top variants exceeding $50,000. Overall, the C6X won’t be the car that revolutionizes Chrysler technologically, but rather the one that marks its return to industrial competitiveness. In a transitioning market, it’s a sensible compromise.