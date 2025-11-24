Chrysler, new multi-energy strategy revives the brand

For years, the industry consensus was that Chrysler was on life support, its limited lineup a clear signal of an impending closure. Yet, Chrysler CEO Christine Feuell has firmly rejected the “Chrysler is dead” narrative. Following a summer of bold statements, the brand is gearing up for a multi-model renaissance starting in 2026, fueled by new Stellantis leadership and shifting emissions regulations.

Feuell wasted no time silencing the whispers, stating unequivocally that the company is “not for sale”. The new Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa is also actively rebuilding the portfolio with renewed investment in the North American market.

The first major pivot is the rejection of the previous all-electric mandate for Chrysler by 2028. Under Filosa, the brand is adopting a multi-energy propulsion strategy. Feuell confirmed that new and existing platforms will offer a mix of internal combustion, hybrid, and electric options. This pragmatic shift offers essential flexibility, acknowledging that the majority of American buyers are not ready for a sudden switch to EVs.Perhaps the most electrifying news is the confirmed return of SRT.

Feuell confirmed the high-performance division is being revived and that we can “expect to see some SRT-branded models under the Chrysler name”. While she playfully noted a performance-oriented Pacifica would “break the Internet”, the reality is that the division will likely focus on models where the current architecture can truly meet genuine SRT standards.

Furthermore, Chrysler is returning to its heritage of “blue-collar luxury”, vehicles that offer style and premium feel without the eye-watering price tags of true luxury brands. Feuell emphasized the urgency of addressing the average new vehicle transaction price, which sits at a staggering $49,000. To combat this, Chrysler is actively developing a compact model priced under $30,000.

This new portfolio begins in 2026 with a heavily updated Pacifica, a brand-new D-segment crossover on a multi-energy platform, and another smaller crossover below it. Feuell also dropped the bombshell that work is underway on a new sedan, strongly hinting at the return of the iconic Chrysler 300 nameplate.