Chrysler might revive the sedan, but will a HEMI be part of the plan?

Chrysler may not have closed the book on sedans after all, even though the current lineup of the American brand now effectively consists only of the Pacifica and Voyager minivans. According to the latest reports, the automaker is considering a return to the sedan segment with a model that would, at least in part, pick up the legacy of the 300, which went out of production at the end of 2023 when the Brampton plant in Ontario shut down.

A new Chrysler sedan could revive part of the 300’s legacy

Any new sedan would arrive in an industrial context very different from the one in which the 300 operated. Stellantis now has the STLA platforms, designed to support electric, hybrid, and internal-combustion powertrains, and that would give Chrysler much more technical flexibility than it had in the past. From a design standpoint, though, it seems hard to imagine a simple modernized version of the old model. The more likely direction would lead to lower and sleeker shapes, with less conventional proportions that blur the line between a traditional sedan and a crossover, in line with the visual language Stellantis is developing for the brand’s future.

One of the most delicate issues involves mechanical positioning. The old 300 built much of its identity around rear-wheel drive and HEMI V8 engines, especially in its sportier versions. Bringing that formula back today, however, could create internal overlap with the new Dodge Charger, which already covers the group’s high-performance sedan and coupe space. For that reason, some believe Chrysler could choose a different route and move toward a more elegant and technology-focused product, closer to the idea of accessible premium than to the traditional muscle sedan formula.

That interpretation would fit with the philosophy expressed by Stellantis’ design team, which sees Chrysler as a brand that should continue to stand for simplicity, practicality, and clean design, but through a more modern lens. In that sense, the goal would not simply be to revive a familiar name, but rather to redefine Chrysler’s role in a market that has changed radically since the days of the 300.

Even if the project has already entered active development, it does not appear close to production. The first models in Chrysler’s next phase are expected from 2026 onward, starting with the updated Pacifica and a crossover inspired by the Halcyon concept. A sedan, however, would likely take longer and may not arrive until 2028 or 2029. The real question is whether and how Chrysler can carve out a credible place for a vehicle like this in a competitive landscape that will continue to evolve in the meantime.