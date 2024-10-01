Chrysler LeBaron: if the sedan returned in 2026, would it look like this?

In recent years, Chrysler has become a shadow of its former self. Its range includes only one vehicle, the Pacifica minivan, also available in a Plug-in Hybrid version. This model, which starts at $39,645 and goes up to $51,250, made its market debut in 2016, and in recent weeks, the updates for the 2025 model year have been revealed. However, can we consider it an old vehicle now? The brand needs fresh vehicles, or at least vehicles from the past but revised with a modern twist. This is the case with the Chrysler LeBaron, which is imagined in a modern guise and would make the brand look good.

Chrysler: could a revived LeBaron save the brand?

Thanks to Stellantis, Chrysler has access to a wide range of platforms and engines to create new cars. We already know that one is in the works and will debut in 2026. This will be a crossover, but it will have nothing to do with the Airflow concept presented years ago. The choice to launch a crossover on the market might be the right one, considering that the current market trend sees SUVs and crossovers as the most purchased by consumers. The problem is that it could be exclusively electric, and this choice might not revive the brand’s fortunes as a model with a combustion engine would.

Some digital creators are still trying to imagine what old models would look like in a modern version, like the Chrysler LeBaron designed by vburlapp, who published a render showing the car from above. The sloping roofline gives the sedan a decidedly elegant profile, as does the rear. The front and rear wheel arches are muscular, and a modern rear light signature gives the vehicle a luxurious appearance.

Previously, the same digital creator had imagined the model in the convertible version, but personally, it seems that the sedan version is definitely more fitting for what Chrysler needs at the moment.