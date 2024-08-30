Chrysler heir vs. Stellantis, the battle for the American brand

Stellantis hanging in the balance in a controversy involving some of the industry’s most iconic brands. A descendant of the Chrysler Corporation founder is leading a campaign to preserve his grandfather’s legacy and ensure the continuity of iconic models.

Rhodes asks Stellantis to save Chrysler, Dodge and Plymouth

Frank B. Rhodes, Jr, great-grandson of founder Walter P. Chrysler, in recent days has publicly launched a very strong proposal to try to revive the fortunes of the legendary Chrysler, Dodge and Plymouth brands. In an open letter addressed to Stellantis NV and its CEO, Carlos Tavares, Rhodes wanted to highlight an ambitious plan to acquire and revive as they deserve these iconic brands that everyone knows, restoring them to their long-standing fame that has been bestowed upon them over time by loyal American customers.

It was precisely Rhodes a few days ago who explicitly called for someone to save the Chrysler brand itself. The great grandson of the founder, reportedly attributed the crisis currently affecting the American brand to the fact that it does not seem to be receiving the proper attention, as is being given to all other brands in the Stellantis group. For instance, brands such as Maserati and Alfa romeo have been cited, as they are continually receiving innovative products to continue their rise, while in contrast Chrysler continues to benefit only from the Pacifica to continue. Part of the blame for this occurrence is attributed to CEO Carlos Tavares whose salary of tens of millions of dollars is blamed, despite the brand’s various difficulties.

The proposal that has been presented by Rhodes, comes at a time of great concern among all car enthusiasts, but also among all those who are insiders, about what could be the future of these important brands. Under Stellantis management, Chrysler, Dodge, and Plymouth have only achieved a conspicuous reduction in their presence and vehicle offerings in the U.S. market, causing fears about what could turn out to be merely a loss of identity.

‘Chrysler Reborn’: Rhodes and UAW vs. Stellantis to defend historic American brands

To better support its initiative, Rhodes wanted to forge an alliance with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, which as we know is at strong odds with Stellantis right now. This collaboration is meant to emphasize the importance of safeguarding all jobs and trying to promote American auto production in a strong way that is competitive in the marketplace. UAW made the decision to welcome Rhodes’ proposal, as it sees this as the right way to revive the industry, but more importantly to ensure a future with no problems for the auto group’s workers.

The plan that was proposed was called “Chrysler Reborn,” in which Rhodes made clear a series of concrete actions to try to restore Chrysler to its former success. Among them, the development of new electric and hybrid models was proposed, inspired by the brand’s famous history and also by the ever-changing needs of consumers in the modern world. To top it off, Rhodes, also wanted to emphasize the great importance of succeeding in reconnecting with the car enthusiast community. How? By organizing numerous events and initiatives that are entirely targeted.

Defending a family heritage

Now this proposal that Rhodes has put forward, for Stellantis represents an additional problem for them to deal with, as in recent years the group has been focusing its attention on other brands, as at the same time it has been working hard on the issue of electric mobility. Then again, for Rhodes, this initiative to bring back the affected brands, i.e., Chrysler, Dodge, and Plymouth, is not solely about an economic factor. In fact, this issue probably takes a back seat, since for him it is about defending a family heritage that has made history in the American automotive market for several years. Now, we just have to wait for the unfolding of this affair, to try to understand how the Stellantis group will plan to react to this blow.