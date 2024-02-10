Dodge Charger Daytona: new images leak ahead of March 5 debut

Last month, Dodge shared the first images of the new Dodge Charger Daytona on its social channels ahead of its upcoming launch. Now, we can get a closer look at the car thanks to a video showcasing it being moved within a parking lot. The new footage reveals the car in action as it enters the parking lot, gets unloaded from a truck, and positions itself among other vehicles. Although brief, they offer fresh insights into the next electric muscle car. However, it’s increasingly likely that it might also be available in a variant powered by an internal combustion engine (ICE), alongside the electric version in the future.

New images of the Dodge Charger Daytona, set to debut on March 5, have been leaked

These new images and videos provide a more detailed view of the glass roof and a preview of the trunk hood, which includes the rear window, technically making it a liftback or, more precisely, a three-volume. This should enhance practicality, allowing for the transport of bulkier items. In a shot of the car entering a driveway, a silver strip underneath it is also noticeable. This appears to be the battery pack, highlighted by the absence of swing panels in this version.

Furthermore, the wheels seem to be the same ones mounted on the Charger Daytona 440, as highlighted in a video shared (and later removed) by Dodge at SEMA 2022, as reported by Mopar Insider. The name suggests this car has a power output of 440 kW (equivalent to 590 HP/598 HP). With some modifications made by Dodge’s aftermarket department, Direct Connection, the car is said to be able to reach up to 500 kW (equivalent to 670 HP/680 HP).

In 2022, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis stated that the Charger Daytona would be “faster than a Hellcat in all major performance parameters.” Regardless of the power output, the model will deliver power to all four wheels. Although initial indications suggested the car might be fully electric, recent reports indicate that plug-in hybrid variants utilizing Dodge’s inline-six Hurricane engine will also be available.

Despite the new information, there’s still much to discover. Fortunately, we don’t have to wait much longer to learn more about the 2025 Dodge Charger Daytona, as Dodge has scheduled its reveal for March 5.