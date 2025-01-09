Chrysler Halcyon: Chrysler CEO confirms concept will come to market

Chrysler’s future seems likely to take a decidedly different turn than in recent times. Following the success of the Halcyon concept, CEO Christine Feuell has publicly revealed that some of the most iconic design elements will make their debut in production models. A new design language, characterized primarily by clean, modern lines, is set to be a potential revolution in the market for the American brand. But the news does not end there, as there is also talk of Pacifica, Pacifica EV and a large crossover that could be just some of the surprises to come.

Chrysler CEO reveals new brand concept

In an interview with CNBC, Chrysler CEO Christine Feuell decided to make public that the Chrysler Halcyon concept has attracted a new audience and that some aspects of its design will be added in future production models. She also added that the design language adopted will be very sophisticated and contemporary, with clean, modern lines, avoiding excessive complexities that could make the car not too popular in the long run.

Although until recently the concept was largely an exercise in fantasy, Christine Feuell confirmed that Chrysler is working hard to bring a version of the model to market. She also emphasized that although details on price and timing remain unknown to all at this time, the production Chrysler Halcyon will still be affordable to a good number of consumers.

Halcyon is not the only novelty coming to the American brand’s lineup

Of course, Chrysler Halcyon will not be the only new addition to the American brand’s lineup of Stellantis. In fact, in the short term, that is, starting next year, a revamped version of the Pacifica is expected to arrive, including an updated plug-in hybrid powertrain. After that, a Pacifica EV will also arrive, but the gasoline version will continue to be available until the end of the decade. Continuing through the years, in 2026, a large crossover should be unveiled to close the gap left by Aspen’s demise, with hybrid and electric options.

Some rumors also seem to be talking about dealers being excited, although, at this time, they would be happy with whatever new thing comes to market to shake up their overall sales. So we shall see what else may emerge regarding the arrival on the market of a production version of the Chrysler Halcyon, which therefore contrary to earlier speculation will really be part of the American automaker’s lineup and will not merely serve as a design poster for future models of the brand.