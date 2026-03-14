Chrysler Firepower returns in new renders: could the GT concept come back?

Some renders that recently appeared online reimagine the Chrysler Firepower in a modern form, preserving the front-engine, rear-wheel-drive grand touring layout that defined the concept unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show in January 2005. It is, of course, a design exercise, but one that raises a legitimate question about a project that was abandoned at the time for economic reasons and that today, somewhat paradoxically, might find more favorable conditions.

Chrysler Firepower reimagined in modern renders

The original Chrysler Firepower used the Dodge Viper’s chassis, paired with the 6.1-liter HEMI V8 from the Chrysler 300C SRT-8, producing 425 hp and 576 Nm, along with a five-speed automatic transmission with AutoStick. The idea was to transform the raw brutality of the Viper into something more refined and accessible, an elegant grand tourer capable of competing with the Corvette C6, which at the time offered 400 hp at an aggressive price. Development progressed quite far, and as late as January 2006, Chrysler CEO Tom LaSorda still described the project as a priority.

Just a few months later, however, quarterly losses of $1.5 billion forced the program’s cancellation. Designer Brian Nielander later admitted that the decision was painful, because every designer dreams of seeing their car reach the road.

The interesting point emerges when comparing the project with the Dodge Viper, which sold only 31,947 units over 25 years, with annual averages that never exceeded 3,100 units and that fell below 800 units per year during its fifth and final generation. The Viper never achieved a sustainable economic balance, weighed down by high production costs and a very extreme positioning that limited its potential customer base. Despite this, it remains widely remembered as one of the most beautiful Dodge cars ever built, and enthusiasts still dream about it today.

The Firepower, with its more civilized approach and a price expected to be significantly lower, might have attracted a broader audience without directly cannibalizing the Viper. At the time, however, this reasoning collided with an unsustainable financial reality, even though the underlying idea still holds merit.

Today, Chrysler finds itself in the most fragile moment of its history, with only the Pacifica keeping the brand alive. For 2027, Chrysler plans a redesigned Pacifica, while also working on at least two crossovers, a possible sedan successor to the 300, and the return of the SRT badge. In this context, a pure sports car in the spirit of the Firepower seems difficult to justify as an immediate priority, but not impossible as a medium-term project. Stellantis has several platforms that could support such a model, along with the SRT know-how required to develop high-performance engines. A car like this could help redefine the brand’s image far more than crossovers or minivans alone.

The numbers of the Viper demonstrate that even very small production volumes can sustain a niche model for decades, provided development and production costs remain under control. The Firepower, which already in 2005 was designed to use existing components rather than requiring an entirely new investment, embodied exactly this philosophy. If Chrysler truly wants to become something more than a single-model brand again, a grand tourer with emotional styling and strong performance could represent the missing piece needed to restore credibility to a name that, in the minds of enthusiasts, still evokes something more than just a minivan.