Dodge Viper with McDonald’s livery sells at no-reserve auction

Some cars are born aggressive, while others become legendary for their sheer color madness. This 1996 Dodge Viper RT/10 fits both categories perfectly. One of just 166 examples built in the infamous “Ketchup and Mustard” spec has surfaced on Cars & Bids, featuring Viper Red paint, yellow wheels, yellow graphics, and red accents throughout the cabin. Picture Ronald McDonald behind the wheel of a supercar, more or less. The auction runs with no reserve, and with four days still to go, the highest bid sits at $31,000. For an 8.0-liter V10 pushing 415 horsepower and showing fewer than 26,000 miles, that price feels low. Very low.

This “Ketchup and Mustard” Dodge Viper RT/10 is real, and it’s for sale

Dodge introduced the second-generation Viper in 1996, bringing meaningful improvements over the original model. The update promised more power, better drivability, and rear-exit exhausts instead of side pipes. The naturally aspirated V10 and the six-speed manual transmission stayed the same, but the overall package felt more mature. Dodge celebrated the launch by approving a limited run in this bold livery, adding red accents to the steering wheel, gear lever, and handbrake. The fact that the factory built 166 examples in this configuration still surprises many enthusiasts.

This RT/10 has avoided heavy modifications. The seller focused on reliability, installing an aluminum radiator, a fuel pump and fan relay timer, a power steering vent tube, and color-matched yellow intake hoses. The car remains faithful to the original concept, including the complete absence of electronic driver aids. It offers no traction control, no stability control, and not even ABS. Pure mechanics, with nothing filtering the connection between driver and asphalt.

The Carfax report comes back clean, and both the interior and exterior show wear consistent with nearly three decades of use. Second-generation Vipers in excellent condition can reach six-figure prices, while average market values hover just above $70,000 according to Classic.com. This “Ketchup and Mustard” example should command a premium thanks to its rarity, but a no-reserve auction can always deliver surprises. Someone might end up buying a 415-horsepower Happy Meal for far less than expected. Or not. With auctions, you never really know.