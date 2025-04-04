2025 Chrysler Pacifica PHEV recalled over front brake caliper bracket concerns

Stellantis has announced an important recall for some 2025 Chrysler Pacifica models, specifically the plug-in hybrid versions assembled on December 19, 2024. The issue concerns the front brake caliper bracket bolts that were not properly tightened during production.

Chrysler Pacifica recalled due to brake caliper bracket issue

The investigation into this defect began on February 20, 2025, after FCA US LLC received a warranty claim on January 8, 2025. The potential consequence of the problem is the separation of the brake caliper bracket, which could cause reduced steering control and brake fluid leaks, increasing the risk of accidents.

Fortunately, no accidents related to this defect have been reported so far. Dealers have been instructed to inspect and, if necessary, replace the brackets and bolts, tightening them according to the correct specifications. The service will be free, and notification letters to owners will be sent by April 24, 2025.

In recent days, Pacifica sales data has been revealed, showing 32,409 sales in the first quarter of 2025, a 2% decrease compared to the previous year, while the Voyager totaled 2,319 units. Meanwhile, competition is gaining ground: Toyota Sienna saw a 46.6% increase with 23,561 units sold, while Honda Odyssey and Kia Carnival reached 22,102 and 14,574 sales respectively.

The 25% tariff imposed by Trump on imported vehicles and components will likely negatively affect sales of Chrysler models, which are produced in Canada, where Stellantis has laid off nearly 5,000 employees and announced a two-week closure. Another competitive disadvantage is price: the Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid starts at $51,055, the standard version at $42,450, and the Voyager at $39,995, while the Toyota Sienna costs $39,185 and the Kia Carnival $36,800.

An electric version of the minivan is expected to be launched in 2027, and this version will likely have an even higher price, as electric models are usually more expensive than standard ones.