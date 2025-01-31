Chrysler CEO reveals future plans and upcoming vehicles

Chrysler CEO Christine Feuell recently shared updates on the future of the Chrysler and Alfa Romeo brands in North America during an interview with The Detroit News. At the helm of Chrysler since 2021, Feuell discussed plans to expand the brand’s current lineup, which is currently focused on minivans, and shared her initial impressions of her new role overseeing Alfa Romeo in the region.

The new strategy for Chrysler and Alfa Romeo in North America unveiled

Currently, Chrysler only offers the Voyager, Pacifica, and Pacifica Hybrid models, but Feuell intends to expand the lineup. “In 2026, we will launch a completely redesigned minivan,” she announced, explaining that the new model will introduce the design language that will define the brand’s future. In addition to the new Pacifica, Chrysler will also introduce a crossover, called C6X, and a brand-new sedan, both expected in the same year. “I strongly believe the sedan segment is poised for a comeback,” she stated, highlighting how compact cars are regaining popularity due to their versatility and affordability. The entire future lineup will draw inspiration from the Halcyon concept car, bringing an innovative and distinctive design to strengthen the brand’s identity.

Although the Pacifica has traditionally been marketed to families, Feuell highlighted new market segments that Chrysler aims to capture. “There’s actually a significant group of buyers consisting of empty nesters and individuals without children at home who appreciate the Pacifica for its versatility on road trips,” she explained. Additionally, the brand is targeting a younger audience with active lifestyles and a love for the outdoors. “If you’re a mountain biker or a camper, why not consider a minivan? You can load all your gear, bikes, and even your pets,” Feuell added.

Regarding speculation about Chrysler’s uncertain future within Stellantis, the CEO firmly dismissed any doubts. “There has never been any discussion about Chrysler being discontinued, lacking investment, or being sold,” she clarified. Feuell also emphasized Chrysler’s milestone 100th anniversary, stressing the company’s commitment to preserving its legacy while developing relevant products for both today’s and future customers.

In addition to leading Chrysler, Feuell has recently taken on the role of overseeing Alfa Romeo in North America. Despite being in the position for only a few weeks, she expressed enthusiasm about the brand’s growth potential. “Alfa Romeo is an extraordinary brand with an incredible history and legacy,” she stated, underscoring the iconic value of the Italian marque.

The response from customers and dealers has been overwhelmingly positive, with many reaching out to express their support and encouragement. “I’ve received numerous messages from people asking me to revive Alfa Romeo and strengthen its market presence,” Feuell shared, reflecting on the deep attachment the public has for the brand.

In the short term, Feuell’s strategy will focus on two key aspects: improving dealer profitability and introducing new models that can capture public interest. Among these, the Alfa Romeo Intensa stands out as a vehicle designed to reinforce the brand’s position in the premium segment.

Looking ahead, Alfa Romeo plans to launch new models in the U.S. starting in 2026, including the next-generation Stelvio. The goal is to solidify the brand’s presence in the North American market by offering vehicles that embody Alfa Romeo’s sporty DNA while meeting the demands of an increasingly discerning customer base.