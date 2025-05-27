Chrysler 300: here’s what the new generation could look like

In the increasingly crowded automotive landscape, Chrysler seems like a sleeping giant today. With a lineup reduced to just two minivans, the Pacifica and Voyager, the American brand appears far from its glory days. Yet, it only takes a bold idea to reawaken interest. Like, for example, the grand return of a sedan that once symbolized elegance and power: the Chrysler 300.

Chrysler 300: here’s how a new generation of the model is imagined

It will probably never return to the market, also because the 2023 model is still available on the manufacturer’s website, even though it’s no longer produced, until all remaining stock is depleted. However, the fact that it might never return to the market hasn’t stopped imagination from taking the wheel. Digital artist @vburlapp, on Instagram, has envisioned a 2026 Chrysler 300 that seems to emerge from a parallel future: sculpted front end, sharp headlights, and an imposing grille that conveys authority.

The side profile is a tribute to retro luxury: chrome handles, glossy inserts along the doors, and especially rear doors with suicide-style opening, a theatrical touch that recalls the special editions of the Lincoln Continental. It’s a design that speaks to those who remember the car as a status symbol, but reinterprets it in a contemporary key.

Inside, one imagines a cabin designed for absolute comfort: independent rear seats, equipped center console, and cutting-edge onboard technologies. Panoramic displays, augmented reality head-up display, voice commands, and semi-autonomous driving would be just the starting point for a premium experience.

And the engine? In an ideal world, under the hood there would be a supercharged V8, perhaps with over 600 horsepower, ready to roar with every press of the accelerator. With all-wheel drive and a dual-clutch transmission, this reinvented 300 could tackle 0-60 in just a few seconds and cover the quarter mile like a muscle car disguised as a luxury sedan.

Unfortunately, in the real world, Chrysler hasn’t announced anything similar. No concept car, no teasers, no concrete plans. Something could change soon, with the approach of the brand’s 100th anniversary. Who knows if the brand might surprise us with the return of the Chrysler 300, one of the brand’s best-selling cars of all time.