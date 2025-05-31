Antonio Filosa’s path to Stellantis CEO: key successes in his career

Antonio Filosa, an Italian executive with over 25 years of experience in the automotive world, is preparing to take on the role of CEO of Stellantis, one of the leading automotive groups globally. Starting June 23, 2025, he will officially replace Carlos Tavares at the helm of the company, inaugurating a new era of international challenges and strategic transformations.

“My Italian origins combined with a solid international background will guide Stellantis toward new global opportunities,” Filosa stated, emphasizing his forward-looking vision and commitment to leading the group through today’s complex market dynamics.

Antonio Filosa’s 25-year automotive career journey to Stellantis CEO

The new chief executive officer took his first steps in the sector within the Fiat group, where he progressively climbed to positions of increasing importance. Among his most significant roles stands his position as CEO of Stellantis for South America, where he demonstrated excellent leadership skills and expansion capabilities in emerging markets. Under his direction, the group achieved important results through the introduction of models designed for local needs and oriented toward innovation.

Among the highest-impact projects, one can certainly list the Fiat Pulse, a compact crossover created for the Brazilian market that adopted thermal and bio-hybrid solutions, strengthening the company’s green strategy; the Fiat Fastback, a sedan-coupe with a dynamic spirit, conquered the Latin American public with over 100,000 units sold and a sporty Abarth variant.

The dazzling Jeep Avenger, the first electric SUV from the Jeep brand, was awarded the title “Car of the Year 2024,” symbolizing the sustainable path undertaken by the group; the Jeep Wagoneer S, a high-end electric vehicle with 600 HP, testifies to the brand’s technological leap on the STLA Large platform; and finally, the Ram Rampage, a pickup designed and produced in Brazil, has exceeded 40,000 sales in less than two years, driving Ram brand expansion beyond North American borders.

Filosa’s arrival at the helm of the giant born from the merger between FCA and PSA represents a significant evolution. The group aims to strengthen its role as a protagonist in a constantly evolving sector, investing in sustainable solutions and advanced technologies. With his intercultural background and ability to combine global vision with local adaptation, Antonio Filosa promises to guide Stellantis toward a promising future.