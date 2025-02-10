Chicago Auto Show, Audrey Moore receives ‘What Drives Her Trailblazer’ award

Stellantis Vice President and Chief Engineer Audrey Moore Receives What Drives Her Trailblazer Award at 2025 Chicago Auto Show

Chicago Auto Show organizers, in partnership with A Girls Guide to Cars and Women in Automotive, presented Stellantis’ Audrey Moore, vice president and chief engineer – North American sedan programs, with the What Drives Her Trailblazer Award at an event held during the media preview for the 2025 Chicago Auto Show on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Now in its eighth year, the What Drives Her networking event, panel discussion and awards program at Chicago’s McCormick Place brings together influential women in the automotive industry and recognizes women who are changing the auto industry from the inside and the advocates who help make change happen.

Moore has served in a variety of roles during her 25-year career with Stellantis, including as chief engineer for the all-new Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup, which includes the Dodge Charger Daytona R/T and the 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car and the world’s first electric muscle car. Moore is also leading development of the four-door Dodge Charger Daytona models that will arrive in the U.S. in the first half of 2025. The 550-horsepower Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O. and the 420-horsepower Dodge Charger SIXPACK S.O., fueled by the 3.0L Twin Turbo Hurricane engine, will arrive in U.S. dealerships in the second half of 2025. Moore has also worked on a variety of Jeep SUV programs.

“The role of the chief engineer at a brand like Dodge or Jeep is critically important, but to see a woman in that role opens the eyes of legions of young women who believe they can do it too,” said Scotty Reiss, founder of A Girls Guide to Cars. “And that is the mission of What Drives Her, to recognize women who are blazing a trail in this industry so that other women can follow.”

The What Drives Her Trailblazer Award honors a woman in the automotive industry who is notable for her empowerment of others, breaking down of barriers that allows others to follow, pursuit of non-traditional roles or jobs, leadership and taking on additional roles, such as leading an employee resource group or mentoring program. In addition to the Trailblazer Award, What Drives Her honors are given out in Automotive Ally, Best Retailer and Best In Craft Automotive Media categories.

