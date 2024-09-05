Brazil, Chery Tiggo 7 outsells Jeep Compass

The medium-sized SUV market is increasingly fierce. While the Jeep Compass has long dominated unchallenged, thanks to its solid reputation for ruggedness and comfort, competition has become increasingly fierce. Although some models have challenged its supremacy at times, the Compass has been able to maintain its leading position, cementing its reputation as the SUV of choice. Although it now seems to be competitively holding its own against China’s Chery Tiggo 7 SUV.

Chery Tiggo 7 surpasses Jeep Compass sales in Brazil

The midsize SUV segment is experiencing a rather significant evolution these days, as far as Brazil’s car market is concerned. The historic Jeep Compass leadership prevails in the South American country, which, although it remains at a high level for its large number of registrations, has had to face a rather heated challenge with the Chery Tiggo 7.

As a matter of fact, during the month of August just past, the event that shook up the market in the area was just that. First time since its release on the market, the Chery Tiggo 7 surpassed the monthly sales of the Jeep Compass. The registration number of this car was an impressive 4,016 units. With this excellent result, the Chinese car model surpassed, albeit by a small margin, its rival from the U.S. To be precise, the exact difference was 11 cars. Although the advantage was minimal, this result could still be very significant for the Chinese model, which thus confirms itself as a major player in the market and in the segment and, at the same time, a rival for Jeep to be monitored.

The Chery Tiggo 7 compact SUV from China

In case you are not familiar with the model, the Chery Tiggo 7 is a compact SUV that is produced by the Chinese automaker Chery Automobile. This model was launched on the market in 2016 and was immediately characterized by its very modern design and also good value for money. Depending on the year of production and the type of market in which it is offered, this car can be equipped with different types of gasoline engines, both naturally aspirated and turbocharged, of different displacements. THE transmission is available in both manual and automatic. This set of excellent features has contributed to its rise in the Brazilian market, as well as having already conquered a good part of the Chinese market.

The Jeep Compass maintains its leading position in the Brazilian market

Although this slight overtaking has occurred in terms of sales, the Jeep Compass at the moment still maintains its leading position in the Brazilian market. In fact, a total of 31,522 cars have been sold since the beginning of this year, numbers that confirm the desire that this car provokes in South American consumers. Obviously, to be at the top of the list, the Compass offers a number of success factors that make it a consistently esteemed vehicle. The design of the car is robust and very appealing, the cabin is packed with advanced technological systems, and it all aligns with the great reputation for reliability that the brand has long held.

Concerning the recent success of the Chinese Chery Tiggo 7 model, on the other hand, according to statistics it seems to be attributed largely to the launch of the sport version, which took place in March 2023 and won over the public with the passing of months. It is a much sportier – looking variant with very rich equipment, which helped attract a larger audience, especially full of young people who wanted a dynamic car. In addition to that, a further contributing factor to this rise of the Chery brand was the heavy investment the company decided to put into the quality of its products and to extend its appeal in Brazil’s sales network, something that has increasingly won the trust of consumers there.

Strong competition from mid-size SUVs in the Brazilian market

Lately , Brazil’s midsize SUV segment has been characterized by strong competition, a factor that is also evidenced by the success being enjoyed by the Toyota Corolla Cross model, which climbed to the top step of the podium in August with 4,328 units sold. It is a market that forces the manufacturers of these cars to constantly renew themselves in order to be able to keep their market shares intact.

What has just occurred in Brazil, namely the overtaking of a brand like Chery to Compass, is representative of a market that evolves with extreme continuity. Notwithstanding that consumers’ choice of Compass is still preferred if long-term periods are taken as a reference, the increase in popularity that the Chinese model has achieved means that new market players around the world are are able to take a good position on the market – as well as capable of finding innovation and revolution.