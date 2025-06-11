Celebrating its 10 years in the country, Jeep sponsors São João de Caruaru

Jeep’s connection with the state of Pernambuco in economic, social and cultural development . With the theme “From Farm to Capital of São João,” the event will run through June 28

Strengthening its ties with the Northeast and celebrating a decade of industrial presence in Pernambuco, Jeep is one of the sponsors of São João de Caruaru, one of Brazil’s biggest popular festivals. Support for the event consolidates the brand’s enduring relationship with the state, which since 2015 has been home to the Stellantis Automotive Hub in Goiana, a plant that is the birthplace of the brand’s entire national range, consisting of the Jeep Renegade, Compass and Commander.

During all days of Brazil’s largest São João celebration, in addition to enjoying the various attractions at the train station, attendees will be able to visit the “Jeep Space,” a customized area where a Renegade Sahara will be on display.

The top-of-the-line 4×2 version, the Sahara, is inspired by the Jeep Wrangler. Starting with the design, with 18-inch wheels and exclusive trim, exclusive version badging, exclusive version door sill, black painted roof (also in the front pillar area) and version sticker. The list of standard equipment includes Command View panoramic sunroof, Adventure Intelligence connected services platform, Keyless Enter ‘n Go, remote start, twilight sensor, rain sensor, electrochromic rearview mirror, blind spot monitoring, automatic headlight on/off, fog lamps and steering wheel controls.

“São João de Caruaru is a celebration of northeastern culture, and being present at this symbolic moment reinforces our bond with the region, which has been so dedicatedly home to the production of our vehicles for 10 years. It is fitting to celebrate this history with the public that is part of it,” says Hugo Domingues, Jeep vice president for South America. “Jeep’s connection with Pernambuco culture is long-standing and includes several projects in the state and also our support of the Galo da Madrugada, which we have been sponsoring for four years,” Hugo added.São João de Caruaru is another event supported by Jeep in the year it celebrates 10 years of production in the country. The event will run through June 28. More information: https://www.instagram.com/saojoaocaruaru.oficial/