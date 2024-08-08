Car of the Year 2025: here come Stellantis models nominated for the big event

One more piece of history is about to be written in the automotive world, as far as the European market is concerned. In fact, there will be the Fiat Grande Panda and Alfa Romeo Junior among the absolute stars of the competition for the prestigious title of “Car of the Year 2025“

2025 Car of the Year: 41 cars competing, but eyes are on Fiat Panda and Alfa Romeo Junior

The Car of the Year award has always been considered one of the most important global awards in the automotive industry. Being able to place among the finalists or, even, win the title, represents an important prestige for the car that achieves the goal and for the brand that produces it. In addition, this competition allows the public to discover in detail the latest developments in the automotive market and also try to understand what the possible future trends are.

There are as many as 41 cars that are nominated for the award that come from major automotive brands from around the world, but despite the great competition, the two new cars from Stellantis stand out among the best. Fiat Grande Panda, which was officially presented in Turin last July, and right from the start the car represented a real turning point for the brand, offering the public a modern design in combination with a hybrid and electric powertrain, all at competitive prices. The Alfa Romeo Junior, on the other hand, created great interest but also several controversies for its market positioning and also for its last-minute name change.

Stellantis out in force: six models vying for Car of the Year 2025

In any case, Stellantis is once again reaffirming to the world its great ambition to dominate the automotive market by fielding as many as six models in the competition. In fact, in addition to the Fiat Grande Panda and Alfa Romeo Junior, we also find Citroën C3/ë-C3, Citroën C3 Aircross, Maserati GranTurismo and Grecale, and Opel Grandland and Frontera.

The challenge for the Car of the Year 2025 title promises to be quite fierce. The jury, made up of industry experts from all over Europe, will have the important task of selecting the seven finalists and then choosing the winner. The evaluation criteria that will surely be taken into consideration are factors such as design, technological innovation, performance, comfort and environmental sustainability.