Camera failure, Jeep recalls thousands of SUVs in USA

Thousands of Jeep SUVs in the U.S. are being recalled due to a reverse camera malfunction. Here are which models are affected



Due to a manufacturing defect affecting the rear camera module, Stellantis has recalled several Jeep models produced in 2024. The problem involves the Rearview Camera Module (RVCM), which may have been misconfigured. This flaw may prevent the display of the rearview camera image during reversing maneuvers.

Jeep models involved in the recall in the U.S.

Stellantis has launched a recall campaign in the United States, affecting about 79,000 high-end Jeep vehicles produced in 2024. Following a thorough review of production records, the U.S. Stellantis Group brand found a discrepancy with federal rear visibility requirements on some models produced between 2023 and 2024. A malfunction of the rear camera module-or Rearview Camera Module, RVCM -caused by incorrect configuration, could impair visibility during reversing maneuvers, exposing drivers and pedestrians to potential hazards.

The recall affects Jeep models produced in the year 2024 Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L.

Over 75,000 JeePs recalled for non-compliance with FMVSS 111 regulations

As a result, the mentioned vehicles do not meet the criteria set by Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Regulation (FMVSS) 111, specifically concerning rear visibility. Analysis of production records showed that production of Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models with such non-compliance began on May 23, 2023, and ended on August 14, 2024. A total number of 20,550 vehicles of these models fall into the category of those potentially affected. Similarly, for two-row Grand Cherokee models (WL74), the production period for non-compliant vehicles is from July 12, 2023 to September 9, 2024. Importantly, similar vehicles produced outside these time intervals or lacking the RVCM system are not involved in the recall.

A total of 34,485 Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles were involved in a recent recall. Specifically, three-row Grand Cherokee L models manufactured between August 22, 2023, and September 9, 2024, were identified as potentially affected. This period was defined as “suspect” because it corresponds to the time interval in which the vehicles could exhibit the nonconformity being recalled. The identification of affected vehicles was done through a careful analysis of production records, which allowed the isolation of the population of potentially affected vehicles. Importantly, similar vehicles produced outside this time frame or lacking the “RVCM” component were not included in the recall. As for the Grand Cherokee L model, the exact number of affected vehicles was quantified at 24,330 units.

So, to fix the problem encountered with the rear camera module, Jeep dealers will provide a free software update. This technical intervention will restore proper camera operation, ensuring safety while maneuvering. Owners of the affected vehicles will receive an official communication by mail starting January 21, 2025, with all the information they need to schedule the intervention at their dealership of choice. For any questions or clarifications, you can contact FCA customer service directly, referring to the recall number D5B.