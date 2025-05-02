Stellantis suspends 2025 outlook as tariff uncertainty grows

The new car tariffs imposed by the United States are causing Stellantis to tremble. The automotive group has decided to freeze its estimates for 2025 results, explaining that the uncertainty generated by the tariff measures adopted by the Trump administration makes it impossible to formulate reliable projections.

Stellantis freezes estimates for 2025: tariff effect weighs on revenue and production

In the first quarter of the year, the automotive giant born in 2021 from the merger between FCA and PSA recorded a marked slowdown: revenue fell by 14%, stopping at $40.7 billion, while global vehicle shipments decreased by 9%. North America in particular is weighing heavily, where sales have collapsed by 25% and deliveries have been reduced to 325,000 units.

The international context has forced Stellantis to move quickly. Some production lines in Canada and Mexico have been temporarily suspended, several shipments have been cut, and part of European imports to the United States has been blocked. About 900 workers in American plants were placed on forced leave at the beginning of April.

A slight positive signal comes from the domestic US market, where models like the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 continue to drive retail sales, helping to stabilize market share. But problems remain: union complaints, tensions with dealers over excess inventory, and persistent issues with product quality.

“Despite the difficult context, we are seeing the first results of corrective measures,” declared CFO Doug Ostermann, citing a timid rise in orders and improvements in Europe. However, with over 40% of US sales dependent on imported models, Stellantis remains among the companies most exposed to the new trade barriers.

The sector as a whole is on alert. General Motors has also expressed similar concerns. The fear is that this instability could compromise investments and slow the recovery of the industry.