Brera and 159 merger project conversion

Combining the Brera’s elegance with the practicality of the 159? Resulting in a five-door hatchback, the custom Alfa Romeo that redefines the brand’s standards. In short, a unique and certainly unconventional project that shows how passion can overcome all limits.

The 159 disguises itself as a Brera: a unique fusion project

Actually, what looks like a Brera is just a slightly ‘tweaked’ 159. Mostly the rear has been changed to make it look more like the real Brera. Why? Perhaps whoever made it wanted a more practical car for the family, but without giving up the coupé’s style. The result certainly is a bit strange, but certainly original.

The author, Brendon M. Scholtz, a South African fan, who tackled a complex automotive engineering task, managed to integrate styling elements of this two cars and achieve an aesthetically consistent result. The rear end was designed to look remarkably like that of the Brera, creating an obvious visual link between the two models.

The owner’s motivations for undertaking this transformation are unclear, but it is possible to speculate that he wanted a car more suitable for family use without sacrificing the elegance of the coupe.

The two iconic Brera and 159 designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro

Let it be noted that the Alfa Romeo Brera, with its streamlined proportions and aggressive front end, was one of the most admired coupes of the 2000s. With its slender silhouette and three doors, it underscored its true sporty nature. Designed by master designer Giorgetto Giugiaro, it was indeed long considered an unmistakable car, the perfect synthesis of sportiness and elegance.

The 159, too, was a highly successful model for Alfa Romeo, also appreciated for both its elegant and sporty design. Not forgetting its build quality and performance. That D-segment sedan, designed by Giugiaro, was produced by the Italian automaker from 2005 to 2011. It was based on a modular platform that allowed it to accommodate a wide range of engines and transmissions.

Notable among the gasoline engines were the gasoline V6s, which provided brilliant performance and an engaging sound. It remains a popular car among the brand’s enthusiasts, and to this day is considered one of the most successful sports sedans of the 2000s.

Brendon M. Scholtz’s design transformation

Well, now, back to the news this transformation, which if you remember had discussed in the past about this project Brandon M.Scholtz. And well, now, after a good past period of hard work, the ambitious project of transforming a Brera into a 5-door family car has come to an end. So this is quite a complex operation that required the fusion of two cars, a 159 and a crashed Brera. The result is a five-door hatchback that redefines Alfa Romeo’s aesthetic canons.

The front end, with its aggressive lines and sharp headlights, is immediately reminiscent of the coupe designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro, while the rear, inspired by the 159, gives the car a more dynamic and versatile character. This custom car has a 3.2-liter V6 engine and Q4 all-wheel drive, preserving the spirit of the original Brera.

Posted on the web, this transformation can be found on the Instagram profile of ‘Carazi Guy‘. This is a car that will probably make enthusiasts discuss, but we certainly don’t want to get out of line about it and prefer to give it space for your comments. So, what do you think about this?