Brazil, Peugeot wins the Trend Car Award 2025

The Peugeot brand has once again succeeded in demonstrating its high position in the car industry. At the recent Trend Car Awards 2025, organized by Terra and Guia do Carro, the 208 Turbo and 2008 models were chosen as the best in their respective categories. Thanks to its appreciated features and rather competitive price, the Peugeot 208 was confirmed at the top of the compact sedans, while the 2008 dominates the SUVs.

Major awards for two Peugeot models

The news comes from an official Stellantis press release dated November 21, 2024. The award, divided into two rounds, is an initiative of Terra and Guia do Carro and evaluates the best launches in 11 categories. Two awards and even a second badge. This is a more than positive result for Peugeot at the Trend Car Awards 2025, sponsored by the Terra portal and the Guia do Carro channel. The trial is conducted by 22 specialized journalists in two rounds.

The PEUGEOT 208 Turbo, which competed against three models in the Hatch category, was the winner of the first round, with 59.1 percent of the vote, and won the trophy for the second year in a row.

Features of award-winning cars

With a unique design, a comprehensive package of standard equipment and an affordable price, the PEUGEOT 208 is the star of the segment, the most complete option among compact sedans on the market. In addition to offering an unparalleled driving position and dynamic behavior, the model also features unique and exclusive elements in the segment such as the panoramic roof, 3D I-Cockpit and 180º camera.

Another champion of the Marca do Leão was the 2008, winner of the SUV category with 54.5 percent of the vote. With prices starting at R$124,990, the model is available in three versions: Active, Allure and GT. They all feature 17-inch diamond alloy wheels and the new 10.3-inch PEUGEOT i-Connect multimedia center with wireless mirroring of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems.