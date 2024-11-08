Peugeot 2008 sales up 60%, best year since 2015

The Peugeot 2008 is proving to be a real hit in the car market in Brazil. The car was launched last August, presenting itself to the public as a great little SUV that has quickly managed to climb the sales charts. In fact, a 63 percent increase in registrations has just been recorded for the month of October. In addition to finding success in sales, the Peugeot 2008 was also able to win over all enthusiasts, even winning a prestigious title at the Top Car TV 2024 Awards. A success that rewards the attractive design, cutting-edge technologies and brilliant performance of the Turbo 200 engine.

Peugeot leads the way in Brazil with its SUV

With a 63 percent sales increase in October and the title of “Best Car of the Year” at the Top Car TV 2024 Awards, the 2008 is the perfect choice for those seeking style, technology and performance. In August, the SUV was launched with unmistakable elements, full of refinement and sportiness and with all versions equipped with the modern, high-tech Turbo 200 Engine. The news was published by a Stellantis press release dated November 8, 2024.

The New Peugeot 2008, SUV that debuted in August with its renewed magnetic, charming and absolutely reliable proposal, achieved an important index: in October, the model recorded a 63% increase in sales compared to the previous month and toured the Marca do Leão achieved its best sales result since 2015.

Sharply rising market share confirming leadership

Also in October, PEUGEOT recorded a Brazilian market share of 2.8 percent, considering the B-SUV segment, where the New 2008 is one of the best-selling models in this configuration.

Just this week, the SUV was voted Best Car of the Year at the Top Car TV 2024 Awards, and in addition to being awarded in the main category, the New 2008, in its GT version, was also voted “Best Sports Utility Vehicle up to R $200,999.“

The New PEUGEOT 2008 is available in three versions, Active, Allure and GT, with prices starting at R$124,990. All of them, in addition to being equipped with the modern, high-tech Turbo 200 Engine, which develops 130 hp of maximum power, have 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and the new 10.3-inch PEUGEOT i-Connect multimedia center with Apple wireless mirroring. CarPlay and Android Auto systems.