BMW’s plan to save the new 7 Series from its own design team

Six months of radio silence, and what do the spy photographers bring us? More camouflage. Honestly, at this point, the 2027 BMW 7 Series Facelift is spending time in “witness protection”. But Munich’s bean counters haven’t been idle. They’ve been busy playing God with their sub-brands. Since BMW officially swallowed Alpina whole, the strategy for this flagship luxury sedan is finally leaking out. Forget an M7. Instead, we’re getting the “Alpina treatment” to slap some prestige onto a chassis that’s increasingly struggling to find its soul under all that tech.

The exterior of this 2027 model, caught shivering in the latest shots, still features that split-headlight look that only a focus group could love. We have thin-as-a-whisper DRLs on top and the actual “eyes” buried lower down, flanking a kidney grille that remains a parched mystery. It’s certainly more aggressive, looking like it wants to devour a subcompact for breakfast. This specific test mule, a US-spec version judging by the reflectors, sits on 20-inch rims and hides its dual exhausts like they’re something to be ashamed of.

Step inside, through the glass, and you’ll see where the real madness lies. BMW is doubling down on the “living room on wheels” aesthetic. We’re talking about a panoramic instrument cluster borrowed from the iX3 and a touchscreen that clocks in at nearly 18 inches. With the new iDrive X software, you can personalize everything.

Under the hood? Don’t hold your breath for a miracle. Thanks to the regulatory straightjacket of Euro 7, BMW is “optimizing” the engines. You’ll get your 375 HP from the 740i (if you’re lucky enough to live outside Europe) or a 299 HP diesel, both shackled to a 48-volt mild hybrid system. It’s efficient, sure, but hardly the stuff of posters on a teenager’s wall.

We’ll see the full, unmasked reality in April 2027, but for now, the message is clear. BMW is betting that if they give you enough pixels and an Alpina badge, you won’t notice that the “Ultimate Driving Machine” is becoming the “Ultimate Computing Terminal”.