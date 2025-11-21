This BMW M7 fixes everything wrong with the 7 Series

The digital automotive world often serves as a corrective to the questionable design decisions made by real-world manufacturers. The latest pixel-powered hero is Nikita Chuicko (kelsonik), who has taken on the intimidating task of fixing the flagship of Munich. The BMW 7 Series.

The current G70, launched in 2022, is a technological marvel that offers both combustion and pure electric options with the i7. However, it came at a cost: the legendary V12 was sacrificed on the altar of near-total electrification. The lineup now features the mighty 650 HP, 1,100 Nm M70 xDrive, which is a pure EV. Sitting just beneath it is the M760e xDrive, a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) that uses a 3.0-liter B58 inline-six engine, assisted by an electric motor, for a combined 560 hp and 850 Nm of torque.

The fastest, most powerful 7 Series is the electric one (hitting 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds), leaving the M760e PHEV to trail slightly behind at 4.3 seconds. This fact, coupled with M GmbH using only a six-cylinder for its range-topping combustion model, has left many enthusiasts feeling cold.

Chuicko has rendered an unofficial, hypothetical 2028 BMW M7 that arrives just in time for the Life Cycle Impulse (LCI), or mid-cycle facelift. This fictional beast adopts the menacing, blacked-out aesthetic popularized by its rival, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Most importantly, the CGI artist has daringly corrected the G70’s most polarizing feature: the divisive split headlights went away. The digital M7 adopts a more cohesive, traditional BMW look while retaining the vast limousine proportions. Under the hood, a robust PHEV setup, most likely borrowed from the high-performance M5 (which maybe will utilize a potent hybrid V8).

This imaginary M7 fills the gap above the current M5 Sedan and M5 Touring, offering the blend of extreme power and limousine luxury that fans believe M GmbH should deliver. For now, however, this beautifully menacing M7 exists only in the parallel universe of CGI.