BMW Z4 Final Edition: the Bavarian roadster’s last lap is near

Like all good things in life, the story of the BMW Z4 is approaching its final chapter. The iconic German roadster, long rumored to be nearing retirement, is expected to bow out soon. According to trusted insider sources, production of the third-generation G29 will wrap up by May 2026, with the last M40i units heading to the US. But before BMW lowers the curtain, the Z4 is set to get a proper send-off.

Many believed the manual-transmission M40i would serve as the Z4’s swan song, but that might not be the case. A new report posted on Bimmer Post, coming from a credible source, suggests that a Z4 Final Edition is in development and could debut in spring 2026, just ahead of the end of production.

This wouldn’t be BMW’s first farewell edition. The 8 Series Final Edition launched in Japan last year, while the M3 MT Final Edition marked the last manual version in that market. US fans will remember the M760i Final V12, a limited run to honor the departure of the legendary 6.6-liter twin-turbo V12. BMW also released Final Edition diesel models like the X5 M50d and X7 M50d to close out the quad-turbo diesel era.

What can we expect from the Z4 Final Edition? It’s likely to feature a BMW Individual treatment with exclusive paintwork, unique wheels, and upgraded interior materials and trims. A commemorative badge marking the end of production is also likely.

The edition will almost certainly be based on the M40i and might include the highly praised manual gearbox. As for pricing, estimates place it around $80,000, potentially more, considering a Z4 M40i with a manual and Individual spec already runs around $76,025. It remains unclear whether this edition will be globally available or limited to select regions.

No direct successor is planned. Toyota, however, is committed to keeping the Supra alive with a next-gen version. Like the Z4, it’s built by Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria, and is also scheduled to end production in 2026 with its own Final Edition featuring the most powerful B58 engine ever produced by BMW.