2026 Dodge Durango SRT HELLCAT announced after “final” 2025 Last Call Edition

Those who thought the chapter of the Dodge Durango SRT HELLCAT was now closed will have to think again. After bidding farewell to what seemed like the last production year with the special “Last Call” editions for the 2025 model year, Dodge surprised everyone by announcing that the HELLCAT will return in 2026 as well. The world’s most powerful three-row SUV isn’t ready to leave the scene just yet.

Despite the announced price reduction for the current model to $84,995 excluding shipping and taxes, and the farewell rhetoric used so far, the brand has officially confirmed the return of the Durango SRT HELLCAT for another year, promising further details in the third quarter of 2025.

2026 Dodge Durango SRT HELLCAT: the return of the 700 horsepower SUV

The Dodge Durango SRT HELLCAT is powered by a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8, capable of producing 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque. Numbers that allow it to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds, complete the quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds, and reach a top speed of 180 mph. Performance worthy of a muscle car, packaged in an SUV with three rows of seats and all-wheel drive.

Beneath the body lies mechanics designed to withstand any stress: the supercharger reaches 14,600 rpm, while internal components like the forged steel crankshaft, reinforced pistons, and high-strength connecting rods are designed for extreme performance. The cooling system keeps compressed air below 140°F, the exhaust valves are sodium-cooled, and the aluminum alloy heads can withstand temperatures up to 1,652°F. Everything is designed to function under extreme conditions, whether it’s a track session, highway trip, or towing a trailer.

The onboard experience also reflects the HELLCAT’s uncompromising identity. The cabin accommodates six passengers in a refined and aggressive environment, with individual captain’s chairs in the second row, exclusive graphic details like the “Smoke Show” startup animation, custom climate control icons, and dedicated fonts. The Uconnect 5 system, with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, integrates SRT Performance Pages and launch control and shift light functions, for a track experience even in daily driving.

In an era where the industry is pushing toward electrification and driving emotions seem increasingly filtered through software and artificial sounds, Dodge continues to beat its own path. The 2026 Durango SRT HELLCAT doesn’t conform to current trends and, even if it might be one of the last models of this lineage, it certainly has no intention of going quietly.