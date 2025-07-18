BMW 8 Series is saying goodbye, but not before one last special edition

For years, the BMW 8 Series has quietly occupied its corner of the grand touring world, available as a sleek coupe, a drop-top convertible, and a stylish four-door Gran Coupe. But all good things come to an end. BMW is expected to discontinue the 8 Series lineup by the end of 2026.

Before the curtain officially falls, BMW has one more surprise in store. During the Goodwood Festival of Speed, BMW M boss Frank van Meel revealed to German outlet Bimmer Today that the automaker is preparing a limited-edition version of the M850i as a final tribute.

Details remain under wraps, BMW hasn’t said whether the special model will be based on the coupe, convertible, or Gran Coupe, nor whether it will receive a performance tweak or stick to its current specs. What we do know is that BMW has a history of rolling out ultra-exclusive designs, like the Skytop and Speedtop, both crafted from the 8 Series platform, though those were based on the more powerful M8.

The current M850i is definitely no slouch. Under the hood is a 523-horsepower twin-turbo V8 delivering 553 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels via BMW’s xDrive system. It rockets from 0 to 60 mph in around 3.6 seconds and starts at just under $110,000 in the U.S. That alone makes it a compelling blend of performance and luxury.

So what can we expect from this farewell edition? It could go the understated route, focusing on handcrafted details and BMW Individual personalization, like many past region-specific models. Or BMW might channel the spirit of the M8 GTE, the brand’s endurance racing beast known for its track presence and meme-worthy proportions.

Either way, the limited-edition M850i will mark the end of an era for one of BMW’s most underrated grand tourers. With its future uncertain, this final version could become a sought-after collectible, and a proper sendoff to a modern classic.