BMW iM3, like an earthquake: the electric M3 is already sparking debate

The BMW M3 has long been a benchmark in the world of high-performance sedans. Every generation has earned cult status among gearheads, but the next chapter may take a sharp turn. Enter the BMW iM3, a fully electric version of the M3, though the name hasn’t been officially confirmed yet.

Set to be sold alongside the next-generation gas-powered M3, this electric variant is already deep into development and will likely compete with models like the Tesla Model 3 Performance.

Spy shots of early prototypes have already surfaced, and while the camo is slowly coming off, the design choices are proving divisive. According to highly realistic renders by Kolesa, the iM3 will feature a revamped kidney grille, still recognizable but smaller and more retro-inspired, ditching the oversized vertical design seen on today’s M3 and M4. The headlights move away from the classic “angel eyes,” opting for thin LED strips along the edges. Down below, aggressive air intakes dominate the bumper, while the rear sports narrow taillights and a chunky diffuser that looks more snowplow than track-ready.

One of the few universally praised elements is the side profile, boasting pronounced fenders, flush door handles, and a carbon fiber roof. The side skirts and performance wheels add visual flair, though tinted windows would complete the package.

Beneath the floor, BMW is rumored to equip the iM3 with four electric motors generating over 700 HP combined, with some reports hinting at potential outputs exceeding 1,300 HP in the future. However, that performance will come at the cost of weight, expect the iM3 to tip the scales over 1,000 pounds heavier than the gas M3. Acceleration figures and lap times will be key to proving whether this silent M-car can earn its stripes.

The official unveiling is expected by 2026, with production slated to begin in March 2027, positioning the iM3 as a 2027 or 2028 model year for the US market. Styling aside, the iM3 could launch with track-oriented driving modes, including a drift function that turns it into a rear-wheel-drive machine at the tap of a button. We just hope BMW’s M Division doesn’t fumble this launch.