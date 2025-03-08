Dodge Hellcat vs BMW M3: Vegas race proves gas rules

After seeing the comparison between the Dodge Charger Daytona and the Tesla Model Y Performance, where the latter heavily defeated the newly released Mopar, we wanted to show you a video where the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat faces off against the latest generation BMW M3 and a series of other models.

Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat takes on BMW M3 at Las Vegas speedway

Two automotive philosophies compared: brutal American power versus German engineering precision. These cars, already icons for their respective enthusiasts, faced off in an exciting head-to-head at the Las Vegas Speedway.

The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat represents the essence of the American muscle car. With its impressive supercharged 6.2-liter V8 delivering over 700 horsepower in the standard version, it embodies the philosophy that “nothing replaces displacement.” The challenger in this competition features an elegant black livery with dark wheels and red brake calipers, details that enhance its aggressive appearance.

The Challenger family reached its peak with the Demon 170, which with its 1,025 horsepower and a 0-60 mph sprint in just 1.66 seconds, remains the most powerful and fastest production muscle car in the world.

On the opposite side, the latest generation BMW M3 represents the evolution of the sports sedan. Its 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six produces 473 horsepower in the base version, reaching up to 523 hp in the Competition variant with xDrive all-wheel drive. The latter accelerates from 0-60 mph in just 3.4 seconds, proving that efficiency and technology can compete with pure displacement.

Despite their different design philosophies, the quarter-mile performances are surprisingly close: the winner completed the test in 12.3 seconds reaching 116.6 mph, while the loser crossed the finish line in 12.8 seconds at 117.8 mph. The video of the challenge, which also includes other exciting acceleration races between different vehicles, reveals which of these two legends came out on top in this electrifying competition.