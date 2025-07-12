Ferrari SF90 Spider takes on a 1,000-hp BMW M3 in epic drag race | Video

The Ferrari SF90 Spider is among the road cars with the best acceleration capabilities in the combustion car landscape. Thanks to its performance, it is often used as a benchmark in drag races, where it achieves timed results of the highest level.

Ferrari SF90 Spider vs 1,000 HP BMW M3 Touring: a high-power drag race

Recently, the YouTube channel carwow published a new challenge featuring the SF90 Spider, alongside a heavily modified BMW M3 Touring. This is not a standard model, but a version that has undergone significant tuning work, with substantial increases in terms of power and torque.

The BMW M3 Touring featured in the comparison has abandoned the 510 HP and 650 Nm of the 3-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder to reach 1,000 HP and 1,100 Nm of torque, distributed to all four wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The declared weight is 1,865 kg.

On the other side, the Ferrari SF90 Spider mounts a 4-liter twin-turbo V8, flanked by three electric motors for a total power of 1,000 HP and maximum torque of 800 Nm. Also in this case, the traction is all-wheel drive and the transmission is an eight-speed dual-clutch. The weight is 1,770 kg.

The video shows the challenge between the two cars over the quarter mile, in controlled conditions and with a standing start. One of the peculiarities of the comparison lies in the contrast between a production hybrid supercar and a station wagon heavily modified to maximize straight-line performance.

Who will come out on top? Will the Ferrari SF90 Spider, in this case in black livery, manage to keep up with the German Touring transformed into a drag weapon? There’s nothing left but to find out in the video below. The clash between opposite worlds, united by one thing: power.