Maserati showcases racing DNA at COTA with MCXtrema and GT2 Stradale debut

Maserati shines the spotlight on the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), bringing two of its most exclusive creations to the track in the United States for the first time: the MCXtrema and the GT2 Stradale. Alongside these high-performance models, the brand also fielded the MC20 Cielo, GranTurismo Trofeo, GranCabrio Trofeo and Grecale Trofeo SUV, offering guests an immersive experience at the heart of the Trident’s sporting DNA.

The event, set on the Texas track with 20 corners and a 41-meter elevation change at turn 1 and made famous by Formula 1, provided an ideal testing ground to showcase the dynamic capabilities of Maserati vehicles.

Maserati debuts at COTA with MCXtrema and GT2 Stradale: Italian power on track in the United States

“The Maserati range is not limited to performance, but offers unparalleled driving pleasure,” explained Andrea Soriani, head of Maserati North America. “Our time at COTA was not just another day on track, but a deep connection with our tradition and a bold demonstration of Maserati’s innovative spirit today. We brought to life 110 years of passion, engineering and pure Italian craftsmanship, and this is just the beginning: we’re just warming up, with more adrenaline-filled, invitation-only experiences on the horizon.”

The program included dynamic track sessions, timed autocross trials and on-road test drives, all completed by exclusive hospitality in the Maserati suite. Technical partner Pirelli provided the tire sets, contributing to an event curated down to the smallest detail.

The absolute protagonist was the MCXtrema, the most powerful car ever produced by Maserati, a track hypercar powered by the extreme version of the V6 Nettuno, capable of delivering 730 HP. Alongside it, the GT2 Stradale, the road-legal version of the competition GT2, made its American debut, combining the qualities of the MC20 with the racing soul of the GT2 competing in the Fanatec GT2 European Series.

There was also space for the MC20 Cielo, the spider variant of the MC20 coupé, with electrochromic retractable roof and thrilling dynamics thanks to the Nettuno engine. The GranTurismo Trofeo and GranCabrio Trofeo represent the modern evolution of Maserati’s grand touring tradition, while the Grecale Trofeo, with its 523 HP, embodies daily versatility without sacrificing power.

“COTA is a circuit that embodies Maserati’s racing DNA,” commented Maria Conti, head of Maserati Corse. “Our MCXtrema is the ultimate expression of this technology transfer, thanks to its powerful Nettuno engine, pushed to the limit and without boundaries. It’s exciting to see our ‘beast’ racing on an iconic Formula 1 circuit. A ‘track to road’ story that comes alive in each of our supercars!”

With a history spanning over a century, Maserati continues to redefine the concept of high-performance luxury, combining engineering excellence, innovation and Italian style in every model.